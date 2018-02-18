Racing Post Home
Europe Eintracht Frankfurt v Leipzig

Leipzig can take inspiration from win at Napoli

Leipzig's leading goalscorer Timo Werner
Leipzig's leading goalscorer Timo Werner
Stuart Franklin
1 of 1
By Mark Langdon

Bundesliga 
BT Sport 3, 7.30pm Monday

Leipzig had a decent record after their Champions League matches this season, winning four and drawing twice in the wake of their maiden European adventures, and it could pay to back them to follow up Thursday's fine 3-1 Europa League success at Napoli with another win.

Eintracht Frankfurt are having a fine season. However, they are punching above their weight and the extra class in the visiting ranks can shine through.

Recommendation
Leipzig draw no bet
1pt Evs Betfair, BoyleSports

Bundesliga standings

Key stat
Nine of Timo Werner's 16 Leipzig goals this season have come on the road.

Today's top sports betting stories 

