Leicester primed to progress in Cup at Blades' expense

FA Cup fifth round

7.45pm Friday

Leicester are desperate to put the Riyad Mahrez deadline-day saga behind them and can make a start by beating Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium.

It is a big game for both teams but United manager Chris Wilder has rested a lot of players in previous rounds and he might have one eye on next Tuesday's league match at home to QPR.



Leicester manager Claude Puel has promised to name a strong side and can be rewarded with a smooth passage to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Recommendation

Leicester

2pts 4-7 BetBright, Sky Bet, 188Bet

Team news

Leicester

Wes Morgan (hamstring) may return and Riyad Mahrez could make his first start since failing to secure a deadline-day move to Manchester City. Shinji Okazaki (knee) is sidelined.

Sheffield United

David Brooks is back in contention after recovering from glandular fever. Simon Moore and John Fleck are suspended and Ryan Leonard, Ricky Holmes and Lee Evans are cup-tied.

Key stat

Leicester are unbeaten in their last six home matches.

