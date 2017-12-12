Racing Post Home
Premier League Southampton v Leicester

Leicester can claim fourth success win at Saints' expense

Southampton continue to struggle at St Mary's

Southampton striker Charlie Austin
Southampton striker Charlie Austin
Steve Bardens
1 of 1
By Ian Wilkerson

Premier League
Wednesday 7.45pm

Southampton showed plenty of endeavour against Arsenal on Sunday and could have held on for a vital win, but they have struggled at home for a while.

Leicester manager Claude Puel heads to his former club with his team having won their last three matches and their only reverse in their last six games was a 2-0 defeat to leaders Manchester City.

Expect their often direct style to cause the Saints plenty of problems.

Recommendation
Leicester draw no bet
2pts 7-4 Betfair, Betfred, Paddy Power

Premier League standings

Key stat
Southampton have won three of their last 14 Premier League home matches

Team news
Southampton
Cedric Soares could return from a hamstring injury.

Leicester
Shinji Okazaki has recovered from a head injury but Robert Huth and Matt James are out

