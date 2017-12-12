Leicester can claim fourth success win at Saints' expense
Southampton continue to struggle at St Mary's
Premier League
Wednesday 7.45pm
Southampton showed plenty of endeavour against Arsenal on Sunday and could have held on for a vital win, but they have struggled at home for a while.
Leicester manager Claude Puel heads to his former club with his team having won their last three matches and their only reverse in their last six games was a 2-0 defeat to leaders Manchester City.
Expect their often direct style to cause the Saints plenty of problems.
Recommendation
Leicester draw no bet
2pts 7-4 Betfair, Betfred, Paddy Power
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Key stat
Southampton have won three of their last 14 Premier League home matches
Team news
Southampton
Cedric Soares could return from a hamstring injury.
Leicester
Shinji Okazaki has recovered from a head injury but Robert Huth and Matt James are out
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport