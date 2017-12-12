Leicester can claim fourth success win at Saints' expense

Premier League

Wednesday 7.45pm

Southampton showed plenty of endeavour against Arsenal on Sunday and could have held on for a vital win, but they have struggled at home for a while.

Leicester manager Claude Puel heads to his former club with his team having won their last three matches and their only reverse in their last six games was a 2-0 defeat to leaders Manchester City.

Expect their often direct style to cause the Saints plenty of problems.

Key stat

Southampton have won three of their last 14 Premier League home matches

Team news

Southampton

Cedric Soares could return from a hamstring injury.

Leicester

Shinji Okazaki has recovered from a head injury but Robert Huth and Matt James are out

