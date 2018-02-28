Racing Post Home
Football Las Palmas v Barcelona

Las Palmas unlikely to hurt Barcelona

Catalans look good for shutout

Paulinho of Barcelona fights for the ball with Maxi Gomez of Celta Vigo
Paulinho of Barcelona fights for the ball with Maxi Gomez of Celta Vigo
Alex Caparros
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

La Liga 
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Thursday

Barcelona are finding it hard to shake Atletico Madrid off their coat-tails but they can add another three points by cruising to victory over struggling Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.

The Catalans have kept clean sheets on their last two domestic road trips and can shut out Las Palmas, who are the second-lowest scorers in the division.

Recommendation
Barcelona to win 2-0
1pt 15-2 Hills

Key stat
Las Palmas have failed to score in five of their last eight matches.

La Liga standings

Las Palmas have failed to score in five of their last eight matches
