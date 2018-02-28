Las Palmas unlikely to hurt Barcelona
Catalans look good for shutout
La Liga
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Thursday
Barcelona are finding it hard to shake Atletico Madrid off their coat-tails but they can add another three points by cruising to victory over struggling Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.
The Catalans have kept clean sheets on their last two domestic road trips and can shut out Las Palmas, who are the second-lowest scorers in the division.
Recommendation
Barcelona to win 2-0
1pt 15-2 Hills
Key stat
Las Palmas have failed to score in five of their last eight matches.
