Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Football Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Kilmarnock look to have been underestimated

Rugby Park trip looks difficult for Hibs

Steve Clarke has been doing a good job at Kilmarnock
Steve Clarke has been doing a good job at Kilmarnock
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Mark Walker

Ladbrokes Premiership
Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Kilmarnock have been inexplicably written off despite being the form team of the Ladbrokes Premiership and they are worth backing  to beat Hibernian at a price that looks too big.

Steve Clarke's work at Rugby Park has been exceptional as he has transformed them from being relegation battlers to a team with a real chance of qualifying for Europe.

Much of that has been down to the addition of Youssouf Mulumbu, as well as Kris Boyd hitting a purple patch.

Hibs have impressed too and they cruised to an easy win against Aberdeen last week, but on this notorious pitch and against in-form Killie, they look much too short.

Recommendation
Kilmarnock
1pt 3-1 Betway

Ladbrokes Premiership standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

 

Key stat
Kilmarnock have won seven home games in a row, including wins over Celtic and Rangers.

Team news
Kilmarnock
The home side are without the injured Alan Power and Steven Smith.

Hibs
Captain David Gray is out for the season.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Steve Clarke's work at Rugby Park has been exceptional

Related stories

Wolves might have to settle for a point at Aston Villa Lincoln could benefit from Chesterfield missing key men League Two trio could provide a timely boost Improving Oldham can get a result at Bury Torquay look value to enjoy a rare day in the sun Signs point to Rennes taking more corners
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets