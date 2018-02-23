Kilmarnock look to have been underestimated

Steve Clarke has been doing a good job at Kilmarnock

Ladbrokes Premiership

Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Kilmarnock have been inexplicably written off despite being the form team of the Ladbrokes Premiership and they are worth backing to beat Hibernian at a price that looks too big.

Steve Clarke's work at Rugby Park has been exceptional as he has transformed them from being relegation battlers to a team with a real chance of qualifying for Europe.

Much of that has been down to the addition of Youssouf Mulumbu, as well as Kris Boyd hitting a purple patch.

Hibs have impressed too and they cruised to an easy win against Aberdeen last week, but on this notorious pitch and against in-form Killie, they look much too short.

Recommendation

Kilmarnock

1pt 3-1 Betway

Ladbrokes Premiership standings

Key stat

Kilmarnock have won seven home games in a row, including wins over Celtic and Rangers.

Team news

Kilmarnock

The home side are without the injured Alan Power and Steven Smith.

Hibs

Captain David Gray is out for the season.

