Kilmarnock look big value to shock Aberdeen

William Hill Scottish FA Cup quarter-final

3pm Saturday

Kilmarnock can spring a surprise in their William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final by winning at Aberdeen.

With the vast majority of the Scottish card wiped out, the north-east of Scotland has escaped relatively unscathed and Pittodrie will host Steve Clarke's in-form Killie.

Bookmakers have chosen to write off the Ayrshire side but it's hard to see why.

Derek McInnes' team are struggling for confidence and have lost their last two games tamely to Hibs and Celtic.



In contrast, Killie will go to Pittodrie brimming with confidence after just one defeat in 14 matches. They will be backed by a couple of thousand of their fans too, when they usually only take a few hundred to Aberdeen.

Top-scorer Kris Boyd missed their midweek draw at Hearts, but should return and Clarke has a stable squad to choose from.

Aberdeen fans are far from happy at their team and their manager and they are likely to be on the backs of their players unless they get off to a good start.

Celtic v Morton

One concern is Killie's record against the Dons - they haven't beaten them for 17 games and have lost 15 of them. Killie's last two defeats have also come against Aberdeen.

But if you look at current form and the opposite directions the teams appear to be heading, there's huge value in backing Killie, who are marshalled superbly by Youssouf Mulumbu, to inflict more Scottish Cup pain on an Aberdeen side who haven't won the trophy for 28 years.

Recommendation

Kilmarnock

1pt 4-1 Betfair, Hills

