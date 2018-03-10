Kerry can post a decent score against All-Ireland champions Dublin

Dublin v Kerry

4pm Sunday

The superpowers of gaelic football clash at Croke Park on Sunday as All-Ireland champions Dublin take on league champions Kerry and it might not be as straightforward as the betting suggests.

These sides have had contrasting campaigns with Dublin strolling to four wins on the trot, whereas Kerry arrive after defeats to Monaghan and Galway.

Despite playing poorly of late, the Kingdom are averaging 17.5 points per game and that makes the 10-11 BoyleSports are offering about the visitors scoring more than 15.5 points appealing.

Kildare notched 2-10 at Croke Park in the opening round and Donegal scored 0-15 at headquarters, so Dublin have been leaking scores even though their wins have been quite comfortable.

Kerry scored 0-20 in last year’s league final against Dublin and we can expect them to reach 16 points this time as Eamon Fitzmaurice has named an adventurous starting 15 with Adrian Spillane and Kevin McCarthy coming into their attack.

With David Clifford and Paul Geaney in the full-forward line, two sharpshooters who are tailor made for Croke Park, Kerry can reach the required quota.

Recommendations

Over 15.5 Kerry points

3pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Galway v Monaghan

12.30pm Sunday

The surprise packages in the top tier of the football league lock horns at Pearse Stadium on Sunday and Monaghan look great value to register their fourth win of the campaign by two points or more.

The Farney Army have done terrifically well to put themselves in with a shout of reaching the Division 1 decider given that ace attacker Conor McManus has been used sparingly.

He arrived on the scene as a second-half substitute in their recent win over Tyrone to drag them over the line but expect him to line out from the outset on this occasion.

Conor McCarthy was the star player on show in UCD’s Sigerson Cup final success and with Fintan Kelly having hit top form with three points in the victory over Tyrone, the visitors could have enough ammunition up front to end Galway’s unbeaten run.

Recommendations

Monaghan -1

2pts 13-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

No Galway goal

1pt 13-8 BoyleSports

London v Laois

1pm Sunday

Laois are finally getting their act together and should be supported at evens to dispose of London by seven points or more in Ruislip.

Donie Kingston makes his first start of the season at midfield as the O'Moore County travel to England in search of a fifth win in a row.

John Sugrue's men posted their fourth victory in as many games against Wicklow and look head and shoulders above every other side in the bottom tier. Their class should shine through.

Recommendations

Laois -6

2pts Evs general

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport