Kerry can come back fighting like a wounded animal

Kerry v Galway 2.30pm

The Division 1 league table gives the impression that Galway are genuine All-Ireland contenders but they could have their limitations exposed in Tralee on Sunday against a Kerry side keen to erase the memory of one of the worst performances of the Eamonn Fitzmaurice era.

Kerry were extremely poor during the first half of last Sunday's showdown with Monaghan in Inniskeen last Sunday and left themselves with too much to do in the second-half after trailing 1-9 to 0-6 at half-time.

Once the Kingdom started going up through the gears in the second half, Monaghan began to wilt but they ran out of time and suffered a two-point loss. It was a bitter pill to swallow but might prove to be only a momentary lapse in concentration.

Kerry's pride is bruised so expect them to issue a statement of intent on home soil.

David Clifford returns to the starting line-up and joins an attack which already includes Paul Geaney, Barry John Keane and the impressive Sean O'Shea. Galway's rearguard unit could struggle to contain that talented trio and everything points to a home win.

Galway have done terrifically well to secure three wins from three in the top tier but Kerry are a wounded animal and that is not the time to be facing them.

Only a few weeks ago Kerry completely outclassed Mayo despite having two fewer men for much of the second half and punters will not get many better opportunities to invest in the Kingdom at nice prices this year.

BoyleSports are offering a shade of odds-on about a home win by three points or more and that does not adequately reflect the gulf in class between the two sides.

Recommendation

Kerry -2

4pts 10-11 BoyleSports



Donegal v Kildare 2pm

There is a relegation four-pointer in Ballyshannon where Donegal welcome Kildare and the betting is an unfair reflection of where the two sides are at.

Neither team have managed to secure a point from their three outings in Division 1 to date, even though it seems everyone has been shouting from the rooftops about how promising this Donegal side are.

Kildare have been just as promising in defeat and led Dublin at half-time. They arguably played the better football against Tyrone in round three when they suffered an agonising defeat after conceding a Mattie Donnelly point deep into stoppage time.

Cian O'Neill has been making decent progress at the helm for the Lilywhites and they should not be 5-2 against Donegal, even allowing for the long journey to Ballyshannon.

Recommendation

Kildare

2pts 5-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Cork v Cavan 1pm

Cavan dismantled Meath in seriously impressive fashion last Sunday but bookmakers were not as impressed as they might have been as the Breffni boys can be backed at 2-1 against a distinctly average Cork outfit.

Cavan have quality forwards and Niall Clerkin and Dara McVeety did Meath serious damage last Sunday.

They started the Meath game without Cian Mackey and Gearoid McKieran in the side but those two experienced attackers are set to be used from the outset this time and that certainly increases their chance of maintaining their winning streak.

This is not a particularly exciting Cork outfit and Cavan could cash in to give their promotion hopes an even bigger boost.

Recommendation

Cavan

2pts 2-1 general

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport