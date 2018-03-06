Racing Post Home
Football Kawasaki Frontale v Melbourne

Kawasaki can ease past their Aussie visitors

Leroy George and Matias Sanchez of Melbourne Victory celebrate
Leroy George and Matias Sanchez of Melbourne Victory celebrate
Daniel Pockett
1 of 1
By Sam Stockdale

AFC Champions League
10am Wednesday

Kawasaki Frontale are bottom of their group but are odds-on to pick up their first points in the AFC Champions League against third-placed Melbourne Victory.

The J-League champions have recorded back-to-back defeats in their opening fixtures but it may be too soon to dismiss their hopes of advancing and a smooth success over their Australian visitors can put them back on track.

The Japanese season is yet to kick off while Melbourne are in the thick of their A-League playoff push, so the hosts are fully focused on this match while fatigue could be a factor for the Australian side.

Victory beat bitter rivals Melbourne City at the weekend, which followed a 3-0 home thrashing of Adelaide United, so the spirits in the camp will be high as they look to close the gap on second-placed Ulsan in this competition.

But Kawasaki suffered just four defeats last season and went unbeaten in 15 games in the league to claim the title.

They scored 44 goals at home and should find their free-scoring form in front of their fans again.

Expect Kawsaki to get the job done with the minimum of fuss.

Recommendation
Kawasaki Frontale -1 goal on handicap
1pt 11-10 general

Today's top sports betting stories

