Kasatkina could cause problems for champion Svitolina

Elina Svitolina is one win away from retaining her Dubai Championship crown, but it's possible that the Ukrainian could encounter more trouble from final opponent Daria Kasatkina than she experienced in her last-four win over Angelique Kerber.

Kasatkina achieved one of the best victories of her career when fighting back to thwart Garbine Muguruza 3-6 7-6 6-1 in the semi-finals.

The talented Russian is playing confidently. She knows she's improving and is making the most of it.



Svitolina, recommended in Racing Post Sport at 9-1 before the tournament started, did well to deny in-form Kerber 6-3 6-3 but she may not be able to contain Kasatkina as well as she did the German.

It would not be a surprise to see the clash go to a deciding set and, with that in mind, supporting the outsider with a start of 4.5 games could be the way to go.

The prices in the semi-final clashes between Tomas Berdych and Karen Khachanov in Marseille (2pm, live on FreeSports) and Dominika Cibulkova and Mona Barthel in Budapest look hard to dispute.

D Kasatkina +4.5 games

1pt 4-5 Coral

E Svitolina to win Dubai Championship

1pt 9-1 bet365

