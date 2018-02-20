Kaiserslautern are shining more under coach Frontzeck

Kaiserslautern captain Christoph Moritz (right) is due to return from suspension

Bundesliga 2 5.30pm Wednesday

The bottom two of Germany's second tier try again a month after the first game between them was abandoned at half-time.

The match had to be called off after then Kaiserslautern coach Jeff Strasser suffered a suspected heart attack. The match was poised at 0-0 at the time.

Strasser has recovered but been replaced by Michael Frontzeck, who has made significant strides in a short space of time, and the visitors are worth a punt.

Darmstadt team profile

Kaiserslautern team profile

Bundesliga 2 standings

Under Frontzeck, the hapless Red Devils sprung into life with back-to-back triumphs over Eintracht Braunschweig and high-fliers Holstein Kiel.

Friday's 1-0 defeat by promotion chasers Sandhausen was a setback but six points from three games still represents quite an improvement for a team who had taken just 12 points from their previous 19 outings.

&nbsp;

It means they are only four points adrift of Darmstadt, who are enduring a tough time after top-flight relegation in May.

Second in the table after six matches, they have won just one of 16 since and have turned to Dirk Schuster, the man who took them to promotion to the Bundesliga in 2014-15, in an attempt to stop the rot.

It clearly isn't working and they go into this huge tussle with a recod of three straight defeats.

To add to their woes skipper Aytac Sulu is suspended whereas Christoph Moritz, Kaiserslautern's captain, returns from a ban and he was sorely missed against Sandhausen.

Recommendation

Kaiserslautern draw no bet

1pt 11-8 Betfair

Bet on this match at soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport