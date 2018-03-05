But Italian champs Juventus know how to win

Manager

Max Allegri.

How they qualified

Juve were always on the back foot after a heavy opening-night defeat in Barcelona and no side scored fewer goals than their tally of seven. Late strikes in both key games against Sporting decided qualification.

Results and fixtures

Serie A standings

Transfer action

There have been no new arrivals for Juve, who brought Stephan Lichtsteiner back into their Champions League squad at the expense of injured centre-back Benedikt Howedes.

Last-16 first leg

Juventus 2 Tottenham 2

Juve went 2-0 up in the first ten minutes but spent much of the game on the back foot as Spurs fought their way back. Gonzalo Higuain scored two but missed a penalty to put Juve 3-1 up.

&amp;nbsp;

Last-16 first leg

Tottenham 1 Juventus 2

Spurs were 1-0 up and cruising and looked to be going through for an hour, but two goals in three minutes from Juve's Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala turned the tie on its head.

Prospects

While they don't seem quite as strong as last term, the Old Lady usually find a way to win.

Mark Langdon picks the Champions League winner

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport