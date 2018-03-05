Racing Post Home
Champions League teams Juventus

But Italian champs Juventus know how to win

Wembley comeback proves their strength

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain
Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain
Getty
1 of 1
By Mark Langdon

Manager
Max Allegri.

How they qualified
Juve were always on the back foot after a heavy opening-night defeat in Barcelona and no side scored fewer goals than their tally of seven. Late strikes in both key games against Sporting decided qualification. 

Results and fixtures

Serie A standings

Transfer action
There have been no new arrivals for Juve, who brought Stephan Lichtsteiner back into their Champions League squad at the expense of injured centre-back Benedikt Howedes.

Last-16 first leg 
Juventus 2 Tottenham 2 
Juve went 2-0 up in the first ten minutes but spent much of the game on the back foot as Spurs fought their way back. Gonzalo Higuain scored two but missed a penalty to put Juve 3-1 up. 

Last-16 first leg 
Tottenham 1 Juventus 2
Spurs were 1-0 up and cruising and looked to be going through for an hour, but two goals in three minutes from Juve's Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala turned the tie on its head. 

Prospects
While they don't seem quite as strong as last term, the Old Lady usually find a way to win.

Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets