Junior Dala could trouble India's batsmen

India's two-month tour of South Africa draws to a close in Cape Town where the visitors are favourites to seal a 2-1 victory in the Twenty20 series.

South Africa ended a run of seven defeats in eight games across three formats by winning the second T20 at Centurion but they are still missing injured stars AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis.

One newcomer to impress for the hosts is fast bowler Junior Dala, who hasn't looked overawed against a dynamic Indian batting unit.



Taking the new ball on his international debut, Dala dismissed Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina and he would have had another scalp if the Proteas had appealed when Shikhar Dhawan gloved a catch to the wicketkeeper.

He was more economical in his second appearance at Centurion, getting rid of Sharma again and claiming the prize wicket of Virat Kohli, and he looks a big price to star with the ball at Newlands.

J Dala top South Africa wicket-taker

2pts 9-2 bet365

