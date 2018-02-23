Jose Izquierdo can get things started for Brighton

3pm Saturday

Brighton have been pretty good at getting results against the teams around them and they are favourites to defeat Swansea at the Amex.

However, Swansea are a much-improved side under Carlos Carvalhal and head to the south coast after a ten-match unbeaten sequence.

A close game is in the cards and Brighton's lively Colombian attacker Jose Izquierdo goalscorer looks a tempting first-scorer punt, having notched in each of his last two games.

Recommendation

J Izquierdo first scorer

1pt 10-1 Betfred

Premier League standings

Team news

Brighton

Tim Krul (neck) is available but Steve Sidwell (back and ankle) and Jiri Skalak (ankle) are out.

Swansea

Alfie Mawson (knee) and Leon Britton (pelvis) are in the squad but Renato Sanches (hamstring) and Leroy Fer (Achilles) are unavailable.

Key stat

Brighton have not lost at home to any team outside the top four.

