Jose Izquierdo can get things started for Brighton
Swansea much-improved under Carvalhal
3pm Saturday
Brighton have been pretty good at getting results against the teams around them and they are favourites to defeat Swansea at the Amex.
However, Swansea are a much-improved side under Carlos Carvalhal and head to the south coast after a ten-match unbeaten sequence.
A close game is in the cards and Brighton's lively Colombian attacker Jose Izquierdo goalscorer looks a tempting first-scorer punt, having notched in each of his last two games.
Recommendation
J Izquierdo first scorer
1pt 10-1 Betfred
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Team news
Brighton
Tim Krul (neck) is available but Steve Sidwell (back and ankle) and Jiri Skalak (ankle) are out.
Swansea
Alfie Mawson (knee) and Leon Britton (pelvis) are in the squad but Renato Sanches (hamstring) and Leroy Fer (Achilles) are unavailable.
Key stat
Brighton have not lost at home to any team outside the top four.
Saturday Premier League previews
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport