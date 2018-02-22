Jordan Smith set to continue to enjoy desert assignment

Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am Friday

English raiders Eddie Pepperell and Aaron Rai were tied at the top of the Qatar Masters leaderboard with Frenchman Gregory Havret after day one at Doha Golf Club.

The unfancied trio carded rounds of 65, leaving the market leaders behind, and European Tour maiden Pepperell was 14-1 favourite after the first day's play.

Oman Open runner-up Chris Wood and defending Qatar champion Jeunghun Wang carded first-round 68s to lay a strong foundation.

Second-round threeball punters should consider Jordan Smith for the 8.50am match with Robert Karlsson and Matteo Manassero.



Smith, who finished sixth in Qatar last year, has a strong Gulf record and impressed with a four-under-par opening round. Karlsson is in the twilight of his career, while Manassero has been generally abysmal for eight months.

Recommendation

J Smith

2pts 11-8 Sky Bet

