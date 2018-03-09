Jennifer Brady has a chance to keep tabs on seed Garcia

Sky Sports Arena (ATP) & BT Sport 3 (WTA), 7pm Saturday

Caroline Garcia doesn't often thrash opponents and it could be worth supporting Jennifer Brady with a start of five games in their BNP Paribas Open second-round clash at Indian Wells.

On a day when match-winner value looks thin on the ground, it could pay to go down the handicap route and considering Brady is a talented outsider, there exists the chance to have a punt.

Brady was found wanting by Sara Errani, who went on to win the title, in the 125K Series event at the Tennis Garden last week. But the Pennsylvanian remains a promising performer who is not easily pushed around the court by opponents and she did well to fight back to thwart Mihaela Buzarnescu 3-6 6-4 6-2 in her tournament opener.

World number seven Garcia continues her steady climb up the rankings, but the Frenchwoman is not blessed with power and this clash could be closer than some oddsmakers believe.

Betway, who don't always quote the usual half-point handicaps, afford Brady a start of five games and with stakes returned if that is the Garcia's margin of supremacy, that looks acceptable.

In the men's action, consistent Kazakhstan representative Mikhail Kukushkin can be considered at a shade of odds-on against Mischa Zverev, who has been pretty ineffective of late.

J Brady +5 games

1pt 4-6 Betway

