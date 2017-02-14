Racing Post Home
Snooker Coral Welsh Open

Jaded Day looks vulnerable in Cardiff

Heavy-scoring Thai may edge Grand Prix runner-up

Ryan Day's run to the Grand Prix final on Sunday may catch with him
By Dave Clark

Coral Welsh Open
Eurosport 2 & BBC2 Wales from 10am 

Last week’s Grand Prix runner-up Ryan Day finished his first-round match with Dave Gilbert in style on Monday, but a hectic schedule may be catching up with him as there were signs during that contest that will give dangerous Thepchaiya Un-Nooh plenty of hope ahead of their clash.

Day rounded off his 4-3 success with smart runs of 100 and 63, but prior to that he had looked vulnerable and the quality of play was nowhere near what he produced last week.

Un-Nooh has struggled for any sort of consistency over the last 12 months, but at the prices on offer the heavy-scoring Thai is worth chancing.

He reached the final of the Paul Hunter Classic and semi-final of the World Open earlier this season and is one to follow if he can replicate that form.

Recommendation
T Un-Nooh to beat R Day
1pt 13-8 bet365

