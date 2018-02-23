Inter should smash basement boys Benevento
Bottom side pointless away
Serie A
BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Saturday
Benevento have collected all of their three league victories since Christmas but they are adrift at the foot of the table and will struggle to cope with Inter at San Siro.
It has been a rocky start to the year for fifth-placed Inter but they can rediscover some lost confidence at the expense of the basement boys, who haven't picked up an away point all season.
Recommendation
Inter-Inter double result
1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Benevento have failed to score in five of their last six away fixtures.
