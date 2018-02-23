Racing Post Home
Europe Inter v Benevento

Inter should smash basement boys Benevento

Bottom side pointless away

Benevento's Nicolas Viola gets to grips with Inter
Maurizio Lagana
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Serie A 
BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Saturday 

Benevento have collected all of their three league victories since Christmas but they are adrift at the foot of the table and will struggle to cope with Inter at San Siro.

It has been a rocky start to the year for fifth-placed Inter but they can rediscover some lost confidence at the expense of the basement boys, who haven't picked up an away point all season.

Recommendation
Inter-Inter double result
1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat
Benevento have failed to score in five of their last six away fixtures.

Serie A standings

