Inter could land another blow to Napoli's title bid

Fiorentina v Benevento BT Sport 3, 11.30am
It will be an emotional occasion for Fiorentina after the shock death of their captain Davide Astori last week and they will look to dedicate a home win to his memory.
The visit of rock-bottom Benevento should enable Fiorentina to do that. The minnows are facing relegation 13 points adrift of Serie A safety.
Sam Stockdale's recommendation
Fiorentina to win 3-0
1pt 17-2 Betfair
Key stat
Benevento are pointless on their travels this season.
Juventus v Udinese BT Sport ESPN, 2pm
Juventus have been scrapping through their recent matches, winning without playing well, and never was that more evident than at Wembley on Wednesday when the Old Lady squeezed past Tottenham in the Champions League.
There is a clear class difference between the champions and Udinese but given the effort expended in midweek Juventus may struggle to put in a performance full of panache.
Mark Langdon's recommendation
Juventus to win & under 3.5 goals
1pt 17-20 Betway, Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Only one of the teams' last 12 meetings in Turin produced over 3.5 goals
Genoa v Milan BT Sport 1, 5pm
Recent wins over Lazio and Inter mean Milan won’t be taking Genoa lightly, particularly after the Rossoneri were turned over by Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday.
Genoa, who boast the fifth-best defensive record in Serie A, have kept three clean sheets in their last four at home. Milan are unbeaten in eight games in the league but have a trip to the Emirates to plan for.
Steve Davies's recommendation
Draw
1pt 21-10 general
Key stat
Twenty of Genoa’s 26 league matches have produced under 2.5 goals.
Inter v Napoli BT Sport 1, 7.45pm
Napoli's title hopes sustained a major blow with a 4-2 loss at home to Roma last week and another poor result is on the cards for the Serie A pacesetters at San Siro.
The leaders have dropped just two points on their travels but face a tough challenge against Inter, who have a formidable home record.
Dan Childs's recommendation
Inter
1pt 3-1 bet365, Betfred
Key stat
Inter have lost only one of their last 16 home matches.
