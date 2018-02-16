Racing Post Home
Europe Genoa v Inter

Inter can maintain push for Champions League spot

Genoa have third-worst home record in Serie A

By Dan Childs

Serie A
BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Saturday

Inter climbed back into the top three with a 2-1 victory at home to Bologna last week and can further boost their Champions League qualification hopes by beating Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Successive wins have lifted Genoa away from danger but the Rossoblu's home record of eight points from 11 games is the third-worst in Serie A.

Inter
Key stat
Genoa have scored more than one goal in just one of their last 16 games.

