Inter can maintain push for Champions League spot

Inter climbed back into the top three with a 2-1 victory at home to Bologna last week and can further boost their Champions League qualification hopes by beating Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Successive wins have lifted Genoa away from danger but the Rossoblu's home record of eight points from 11 games is the third-worst in Serie A.

Inter

1pt 13-10 Hills

Genoa have scored more than one goal in just one of their last 16 games.

