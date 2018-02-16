Inter can maintain push for Champions League spot
Genoa have third-worst home record in Serie A
Serie A
BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Saturday
Inter climbed back into the top three with a 2-1 victory at home to Bologna last week and can further boost their Champions League qualification hopes by beating Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
Successive wins have lifted Genoa away from danger but the Rossoblu's home record of eight points from 11 games is the third-worst in Serie A.
Recommendation
Inter
1pt 13-10 Hills
Key stat
Genoa have scored more than one goal in just one of their last 16 games.
