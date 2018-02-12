India to wrap up series in South Africa

Fifth ODI

Sky Cricket, 11am Tuesday

South Africa stopped the rot with a rain-affected victory over India at The Wanderers but they still trail 3-1 in the six-ODI series and the tourists are worth backing to seal the series in Port Elizabeth.

Some lusty middle-order hitting from David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo saw the Proteas to a five-wicket win but India’s spinners are expected to come back strongly.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have shared 24 wickets in the first four ODIs while skipper Virat Kohli, a master of the 50-over format, has made scores of 112, 46 not out, 160 not out and 75.

South Africa have lost opener Quinton de Kock and one-day captain Faf du Plessis to injuries and their top order may well falter again if they have to bat the full 50 overs.

Recommendation

India

2pts 4-5 Betfair, Hills, Sky Bet

