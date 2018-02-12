Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Cricket South Africa v India

India to wrap up series in South Africa

Virat Kohli's men worth backing in Port Elizabeth

India skipper Virat Kohli can give another masterclass
India skipper Virat Kohli can give another masterclass
Ryan Pierse
1 of 1
By Max Oram

Fifth ODI
Sky Cricket, 11am Tuesday
South Africa stopped the rot with a rain-affected victory over India at The Wanderers but they still trail 3-1 in the six-ODI series and the tourists are worth backing to seal the series in Port Elizabeth.

Some lusty middle-order hitting from David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo saw the Proteas to a five-wicket win but India’s spinners are expected to come back strongly.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have shared 24 wickets in the first four ODIs while skipper Virat Kohli, a master of the 50-over format, has made scores of 112, 46 not out, 160 not out and 75.

South Africa have lost opener Quinton de Kock and one-day captain Faf du Plessis to injuries and their top order may well falter again if they have to bat the full 50 overs.

Recommendation
India
2pts 4-5 Betfair, Hills, Sky Bet

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Skipper Virat Kohli, a master of the 50-over format, has made scores of 112, 46 not out, 160 not out and 75
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets