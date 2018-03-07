India spinner Chahal looks capable of taming the Tigers

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal appeals for a wicket in the ODI series in South Africa

Twenty20 international

1.30pm Thursday

India suffered a surprise defeat to Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Twenty20 Tri-Series on the Teardrop Isle but they are long odds-on to see off Bangladesh in Colombo.

Several key men, including captain Virat Kohli, have been rested by India for this tournament while Bangladesh are missing influential all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan through injury.

One man relishing the limelight is India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a wonderful tour of South Africa, claiming 16 wickets in six ODIs.

The youngster is an attacking bowler in Twenty20 cricket too. His 11 T20 international appearances last year included figures of 6-25 against England and 3-43, 4-23 and 4-52 against Sri Lanka.

Chahal bowled experienced Lankan batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Upul Tharanga in Tuesday's game and he can lead the way with the ball for India.

Recommendation

Y Chahal top India wicket-taker

1pt 13-5 bet365

