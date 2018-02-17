India should continue their winning run

JP Duminy may have to lead by example for an inexperienced South Africa side

First Twenty20 international

Sky Sports Cricket, 12.30pm Sunday

India trounced South Africa 5-1 in the one-day series and the tourists have a great chance of continuing their winning run in the first Twenty20 international at The Wanderers.

India's 20-over side has a lovely balance with a quality top order backed up by MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya while spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are bidding to extend their hoodoo over the home batsmen.

South Africa, in contrast, are expected to field an experimental side with inexperienced internationals Reeza Hendricks, Jon-Jon Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala and Christiaan Jonker in the squad.

The team will be led by JP Duminy and odds of 13-2 about the captain top-scoring from number four cannot be ignored.

Duminy has struggled to win over the critics during his decade-long career with the Proteas but he has reached 40 in 17 of his 67 T20 innings and smashed 37 runs in one over in a domestic one-day game last month.

Recommendations

India

3pts 8-11 Betfred, BoyleSports

JP Duminy top South Africa runscorer

1pt 13-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

