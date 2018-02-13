In-form Nacional can oblige on tough trip to Banfield

Nacional and Botafogo players get feisty in last year's Copa Libertadores last-16 tie

Copa Libertadores

10pm Wednesday

Even in the qualifying phase of the Copa Libertadores an Argentina-Uruguay dust-up will be keenly contested and three-time champions Nacional are taken to be able to survive their ordeal in the Buenos Aires suburbs against Banfield.

The Lencho, Banfield’s home ground, will be full and buzzing for the first leg of this playoff-round tie where Nacional’s experience will come in handy.

The Uruguayan powers can avoid defeat and the visitors look a worthwhile punt, maybe with the draw as a safeguard.

Nacional were supremely solid in the previous qualifying round, beating Brazilian outfit Chapecoense 1-0 in both legs with the minimum of fuss.



Alexander Medina’s men have also started the Uruguayan league season with two wins – both on the road – and have got key men in good form.

Former Porto ace Jorge Fucile stars in a defence who welcome back Luis Espino from a one-match ban. Up front, ex-Catania striker Gonzalo Bergessio is begging for a start after scoring four goals in Nacional’s two league matches.

Banfield are simply pleased to be involved having looked out for the count up in the heavens in Quito against Independiente del Valle. Then, trailing 2-1 going into injury time and 3-2 on aggregate, Mauricio Sperduti pounced to nick victory for Julio Cesar Falcioni’s men on away goals.



They are a side packed with veterans, such as Jesus Datolo, Nicolas Bertolo and Dario Cvitanovich, but Nacional ought to have their measure over two legs.

Recommendation

Nacional draw no bet

1pt 11-8 general

