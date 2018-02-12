In-form Medvedev can down veteran Muller

ATP ABN AMRO World Tournament

Sky Arena & Mix, 10am Tuesday

Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP World Tour title as a qualifier when he won the Sydney International title last month and the Russian is one to watch after making the main draw in Rotterdam this week.

The 22-year-old beat French pair Jonathan Eysseric and Nicolas Mahut to tee up a first-round clash with Wimbledon quarter-finalist Gilles Muller, demonstrating a liking for the conditions at the Ahoy Arena.

Medvedev, a combustible character blessed with a lethal forehand, is targeting a big year and he can down the veteran Luxembourger, who has had a mixed start to the 2018 season.

There's plenty of British interest around the world this week. Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund is favourite to beat Roberto Carballes Baena in the Argentina Open while Johanna Konta renews hostilities with her Melbourne conqueror Bernarda Pera in the WTA Qatar Total Open (BT Sport 1, 9am).

Recommendation

D Medvedev

2pts 20-23 Betfair

