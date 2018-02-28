In-form Betis can send their fans home happy

La Liga

Sociedad have had a poor start to 2018 and might suffer a seventh defeat in nine league games against improving Betis at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Last season was largely successful for Sociedad, who finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League.

However, the extra demands of European football (eight more games) have put a of strain on the squad and Sociedad approach their last 13 games in 15th place - as low as they have been all season.

Sociedad's Europa League run came to an end with a 3-2 aggregate loss to Salzburg in the round of 32, leaving them to focus on climbing the table.

But they lost 2-1 at Valencia in their first game since Europa League elimination and head to Andalusia without injured quartet Willian Jose (foot), Xabi Preto, Raul Navas and Imanol Agirretxe (all muscle strains).

Striker Willian (their top scorer with 11 league goals), centre-back Navas and midfielder Preto are going to be missed - leaving them vulnerable against a Betis side eyeing up a late-season push towards European qualification.

Betis have won five of their eight games this year and climbed into the top eight with a 2-0 success at lowly Levante on Monday.

Their points tally (36) is nine more than at the same stage of last season and there is a growing sense that they are a club on the up.

Betis's last three home attendances have been over 50,000 and in the most recent (a 5-3 loss at the hands of Real Madrid) they gave their fans plenty of entertainment.

The Andalusians have been inconsistent on native soil but they have a lot of winnable home games to come, starting with the match against Sociedad which has come at a good time.

Recommendation

Betis

2pts 13-8 Betfair, BoyleSports, Hills

