Improving York can upset promotion-chasing Daggers

Former Fleetwood striker Jon Parkin has notched seven goals in 14 appearances for York

3pm Saturday

York have a trip to Wembley to look forward to in the FA Trophy (they take on Macclesfield on May 21) but the quest for National League survival is the top priority and their chances can improve with a win at promotion-chasing Dagenham & Redbridge.

Thirty one points separate fourth-placed Daggers from third-bottom York but there hasn't looked much of a difference in quality between them in recent months.

York have looked a much-improved team since an influx of signings in January.

They have lost just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions and overcame promotion-chasing Lincoln in their FA Trophy semi-final, winning 3-2 on aggregate.

Too many draws (15 out of 37 league games) have held back their fifth-tier survival push but they showed a winning instinct at home to fellow strugglers Southport on Tuesday, twice coming from behind to win 5-3.



A goal from Vadaine Oliver and two from Jon Parkin helped them overcome Southport and the experienced strikers (both with higher division experience) have key roles to play in getting York out of trouble.

York are playing much better than their league position suggests and needn't be fearful of Dagenham and Redbridge, who are going through a poor spell.

The Daggers have lost five of their last seven league games including a 2-1 loss at home to lowly Guiseley and are in danger if missing out on a top-five finish.

Stockport are building up a head of steam in the National League North and can enhance their promotion hopes with a home win over playoff-chasing rivals Tamworth.

County have lost one of their last 11 matches and look solid odds-on favourites to see off the Lambs, who have lost on five of their last six road trips.

Recommendations

York

1pt 3-1 bet365, Betway, Hills

Stockport

2pts 8-11 Betway, Ladbrokes