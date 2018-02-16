Racing Post Home
Football West Brom v Southampton

Improving West Brom can silence toothless Saints

Pardew's men value to reach FA Cup last eight

West Brom are improving under Alan Pardew
West Brom are improving under Alan Pardew
Alex Livesey
1 of 1
By James Milton

FA Cup fifth round
3pm Saturday

West Brom’s 3-2 win at Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup was followed by league defeats to Manchester City, Southampton and Chelsea but the Baggies can avenge their 3-2 loss to the Saints and reach the last eight of the cup.

Southampton came from behind to record that vital victory in the Premier League survival battle but they may not be as focused on their cup visit to The Hawthorns.

West Brom have pepped up their attack under Alan Pardew while Saints have scored only two goals in three games in this term’s cup competitions.

Recommendation
West Brom
1pt 15-8 bet365

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Premier League standings

Team news
West Brom
Daniel Sturridge is injured and four unidentified first-team players could be dropped after a disciplinary breach in Barcelona this week. 

Southampton
Mario Lemina is a fitness doubt for the Saints.

Key stat
Southampton have won only three of their 13 away games in all competitions this season.

Today's top sports betting stories

