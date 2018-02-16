Improving West Brom can silence toothless Saints

FA Cup fifth round

3pm Saturday

West Brom’s 3-2 win at Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup was followed by league defeats to Manchester City, Southampton and Chelsea but the Baggies can avenge their 3-2 loss to the Saints and reach the last eight of the cup.

Southampton came from behind to record that vital victory in the Premier League survival battle but they may not be as focused on their cup visit to The Hawthorns.

West Brom have pepped up their attack under Alan Pardew while Saints have scored only two goals in three games in this term’s cup competitions.

Recommendation

West Brom

1pt 15-8 bet365

Team news

West Brom

Daniel Sturridge is injured and four unidentified first-team players could be dropped after a disciplinary breach in Barcelona this week.

Southampton

Mario Lemina is a fitness doubt for the Saints.

Key stat

Southampton have won only three of their 13 away games in all competitions this season.

