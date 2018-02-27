Kokkinakis should be ready to rumble down Mexico way

Thanasi Kokkinakis should be raring to go for his North American spring hard-court campaign

ATP Dubai Duty Free Championship

Sky Arena, 10am Tuesday

ATP Mexican Open

Sky Action, midnight Tuesday

In Acapulco Thanasi Kokkinakis can get off to a winning start against Alexander Bublik.

Australian Kokkinakis again proved disappointing in his home Grand Slam in January but he will have good memories of playing in Mexico, having reached the Los Cabos final in August.



Bublik is promising and saw off Michael Mmoh and Taro Daniel in qualifying, but it will be a surprise if Kokkinakis is not raring to go for his North American spring hard-court campaign.

Richard Gasquet has been playing well of late but the Frenchman is far from certain to dismiss Borna Coric in their Dubai Duty Free Championship opener.

Coric is a terrific talent and it's surely only a matter of time before he produces on the ATP Tour the sort of performances he delivers in the Davis Cup for Croatia.

Punters can consider backing Coric to upset his experienced opponent but should not miss the chance to back the outsider to win at least a set.

Recommendations

T Kokkinakis

2pts 4-6 BoyleSports

B Coric to win at least a set

2pts 4-5 Betway

