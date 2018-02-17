Ice-cool Cantlay looking strong heading into weekend

Sky Sports Golf, 7pm

Patrick Cantlay is joint-leader of the Genesis Open after two days of action at Riviera Country Club, the pre-tournament 50-1 chance reaching seven under par through 36 holes in California.

The former University of California student, who gained much experience of this week's Los Angeles venue as a youngster, has showcased his ball-striking class, making 11 birdies, despite tough conditions on a firm, drying track.

Cantlay is a general 4-1 to triumph, a victory which would be his second on the US Tour. A maiden success came for the 25-year-old came in the Shriners Open in November.

Darkness brought second-round play to a close with a few groups still on the course, so the draw for round three is yet to be announced. Graeme McDowell hit the hut tied with Cantlay, while Sam Saunders is on the same score with three holes to play.

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy (both five shots behind) are the closest pursuers of the ante-post market principals. Jordan Spieth is a further shot off the pace, while Dustin Johnson, who suffered a triple-bogey in round one, is eight adrift of the leaders. Tiger Woods will definitely miss the cut after a second-round 76.

With a healthy buffer over the big guns, Cantlay has a fantastic opportunity of enjoying home-state glory in front of family and friends. He has been oozing long-game control and the more difficult Riviera plays over the weekend, the more chance of Cantlay succeeding. The track is set to be backed further by sunshine today and tomorrow, so the tee-to-green quality of the former world number one could prove decisive.

Cantlay was an ante-post Racing Post Sport recommendation at the general 50-1, but it is difficult to resist a press-up at 4-1. Cantlay possesses a fantastic temperament, has brought his A-game to a course he knows well, and can continue his almost inevitable rise up the world rankings.

Recommendation

P Cantlay

2pts 4-1 general

