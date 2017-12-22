Iago Aspas return may give Celta edge in Galician derby

La Liga

Sky Sports red button, 5.30pm Saturday

The return of Iago Aspas from a ban might just give Celta Vigo the edge over Deportivo in the first Galician derby of the season at the Riazor.

A Coruna is abuzz in anticipation of the first showdown between these bitter rivals and a war of words from shopkeepers to the respective mayors ensures that tensions will run high.

Who keeps their cool will be pivotal in deciding the match. But who has the most potent striker will also matter and Celta seem to have the edge in that department.

Iago sat out last week’s 1-0 home defeat by Villarreal, the third game in a row without success for Juan Carlos Unzue’s men. And you can see how much they missed the Spanish international, a striker who has found the net in six of his last seven club games.



Unzue knows his team and his formation and even though they are only three points better off than their neighbours, they seem more settled.

La Coruna axed Pepe Mel at the end of October, replacing him with Cristobal Parralo. He has tinkered with formations and line-ups and seems to have found what he wanted over the last couple of weeks.

The return of Adrian Lopez from injury and a settled back four mean that Cristobal goes for a 4-2-3-1 formation – the problem is the one. It’s Lucas Perez, on loan from Arsenal, and he is struggling.

Forget last week’s 4-0 dismantling at Barcelona, this is the type of game and opponent which will decide Depor’s fate.

And if it’s going to come down to a straight match bet between Lopez and Aspas, the visitors have the edge.

Recommendation

Celta Vigo

1pt 9-5 bet365

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

La Liga standings

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport