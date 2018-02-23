I can't back United - they are anti-football

What’s your best bet for the weekend?

Brighton have been really solid at the Amex and can show their bottle by beating Swansea in a relegation shootout. Albion have lost three times in front of their owns fans, against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. Swansea are improving under Carlos Carvalhal – but they aren’t anywhere near as good as that trio.

Brighton v Swansea preview

Which favourites look most vulnerable?

Leicester at home to Stoke. The Foxes are without a win in three in the league and are set to be treading water for a while, especially with an FA Cup quarter-final around the corner. Stoke have lost one of their last four under Paul Lambert, who seems to have returned some spirit and fight to the ranks.

Leicester v Stoke preview



Where’s the value at Wembley in the League Cup final?

Arsenal-draw double chance. Arsenal and Man City head for Wembley after a couple of fairly rotten results, the Gunners throwing in a shocker against Ostersunds after City had been mugged at Wigan. But this is a cup final and that’s where a different Arsenal seem to turn up. They did it last year against Chelsea and I’m confident they can again.

How do you see United v Chelsea going?

I couldn’t back United at that price. They are anti-football. Everything that we love about the game of football we don’t see with this United. I’m no fan of Chelsea and am acutely aware that there are problems at Stamford Bridge. But I see no reason why they can’t go to Old Trafford and get something from the game. It isn’t as though they are going to be outplayed.

Is Paul Pogba a genuine world-class player?

He can be – in the right team. And that team isn’t United. He looked as though his confidence had been shot when he came on in Seville in the week but he was a wonderful talent with Juventus, is a wonderful player for France and he will be a wonderful player again. He boasts all the attributes to be world class. But it’s very hard to shine at United.



What caught your eye in this week’s Champions League games?

The price being offered about Sevilla qualifying for the last eight. United stank the place out in Spain and I don’t buy into this ‘what a great result an away draw is’ argument. The performance was wretched, Sevilla should have won and I wouldn’t be in any way surprised to see them finish the job off in Manchester.

