Hull v Norwich predictions, odds and betting tips: Tigers should hold the upper hand

Where to watch Hull v Norwich

You can watch Hull v Norwich in the Championship on January 12, live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Hull

2pts 21-20 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Hull v Norwich odds

Hull 21-20

Norwich 12-5

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Hull v Norwich team news

Hull

Adama Traore and Jean Micheal Suri are at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Lewie Coyle could return after an ankle injury. Cyrus Christie is struggling with a hamstring problem. Jadon Philogene is still out.

Norwich

Ui-Jo Hwang has returned to Nottingham Forest after sustaining a hamstring injury and Grant Hanley is unlikely to feature with a back issue.

Hull v Norwich predictions

Norwich's Championship campaign looked to be getting back on track before Christmas but it appears to have run out of steam and their quest to get back in the playoff race could suffer further frustration at Hull.

The Canaries, who took ten points from their opening four games of the season, were unbeaten in their eight league games before Christmas, but one point from three matches leaves them with five points to make up on the top six.

It has been a campaign of peaks and troughs that has inevitably left the Canaries in mid-table, and two wins in 11 away matches is a concern.

David Wagner's team have not scored in their last two road games against West Brom and Millwall, so it is difficult to get carried away with their chances of arresting that slump when they head to the home of the Tigers.

Liam Rosenior's Hull are more firmly in touch with the teams looking to extend their season and look worthy of support here having failed to win just two of their last seven league outings at the MKM Stadium.

Three defeats in four matches could be a cause for worry, but those losses included a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, where they would have put up a stronger performance had they not played with ten men for nearly an hour.

The expected-goals score on each occasion was close enough to suggest the matches could have gone either way, and this looks a good chance for them to push into the top six before the rest of the weekend Championship action takes place.

Key stat

Hull have won five of their last seven Championship home matches.

Probable teams

Hull (4-5-1): Ingram; Coyle, McLoughlin, Jones, Greaves; Morton, Slater, Connolly, Tufan, Twine; Sharp

Subs: Smith, Jacob, Vaughan, Lokilo, Sayyadmanesh, Sellers-Fleming, Furlong

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, McLean, McCallum; Nunez, Sara; Sargent, Barnes, Rowe; Idah.

Subs: Hernandez, Sainz, Batth, Placheta, Fassnacht, Gibson, Giannoulis

