Hull can sneak close win on night when tries may be rare

The Betfred Super League programme scheduled for this weekend has been decimated by the winter weather with the matches at Hull KR, Leeds, Wakefield and St Helens called off.

Hull’s clash with Warrington is still set to go ahead though and the Sky Sports cameras have diverted to the KCom Stadium to televise the tussle between two of the leading contenders for Grand Final glory.

Both sides have already lost twice this season and the losers will find themselves lagging behind the early top-four pace.

The weather was far more accommodating last April when Hull won the corresponding fixture 34-10 and the bookmakers make the Black & Whites 8-13 to confirm that form with the visitors 6-4 to head home with two points.



Hull half-back Albert Kelly bagged a brace in last season’s success but the Australian will be absent through concussion. A wrist problem will keep Mickey Paea out and captain Danny Houghton remains sidelined.

The good news of the hosts is the return of prop Scott Taylor following an appendix operation.

The Wolves have their share of injury problems too with England internationals Ben Currie and Kevin Brown ruled out through a knee problem and concussion respectively.

Warrington are looking for a third straight win after victories over Widnes and Wigan, both of which were based on a solid defensive effort.

With that and a freezing weather forecast in mind, a low-scoring match seems highly probable and a wager on the unders can be considered when the prices become available.

At this stage, the best bet may back Hull to edge home by no more than two converted tries.

Lee Radford’s side performed credibly in last Saturday’s 28-18 defeat at Castleford considering they had returned to the country from their Australian jaunt just five days before.



Betfred offer a tempting 2-1 against a narrow home win and on a night when tries are likely to be rare that looks worth taking.

In the night’s other surviving fixture, Wigan are 1-5 to see off Widnes at the DW Stadium. The Vikings receive a 16 point start on the handicap.

Recommendation

Hull to win by one to 12 points

1pt 2-1 Betfred

