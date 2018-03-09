Huddersfield and Swansea may be happy to share the points
Swans in good form under Carvalhal
Premier League
3pm Saturday
Swansea have climbed to 13th, their highest position since October, and they can edge closer to safety by grabbing a point against fellow strugglers Huddersfield.
Since Carlos Carvalhal arrived at Swansea almost every game has been labelled as 'must-win' for the Welsh side.
But now they are in a position where draws could be very useful and they may play accordingly.
Huddersfield are also three points clear of the drop zone and may not be too upset about sharing the spoils.
Recommendation
Draw
1pt 11-5 Coral
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Team news
Huddersfield
Aaron Mooy and Alex Pritchard are injury doubts and Elias Kachunga (knee) is out long-term.
Swansea
Renato Sanches (hamstring) is sidelined and Leon Britton (back) is a doubt.
Key stat
Swansea have lost one of their last 13 fixtures.
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport