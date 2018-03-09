Huddersfield and Swansea may be happy to share the points

Swansea's Sam Clucas notched twice in the win over Arsenal

Premier League

3pm Saturday

Swansea have climbed to 13th, their highest position since October, and they can edge closer to safety by grabbing a point against fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

Since Carlos Carvalhal arrived at Swansea almost every game has been labelled as 'must-win' for the Welsh side.

But now they are in a position where draws could be very useful and they may play accordingly.

Huddersfield are also three points clear of the drop zone and may not be too upset about sharing the spoils.

Recommendation

Draw

1pt 11-5 Coral

Premier League standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Team news

Huddersfield

Aaron Mooy and Alex Pritchard are injury doubts and Elias Kachunga (knee) is out long-term.

Swansea

Renato Sanches (hamstring) is sidelined and Leon Britton (back) is a doubt.

Key stat

Swansea have lost one of their last 13 fixtures.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport