Hot Shots can maintain winning run against Guiseley

Early National League pace-setters Aldershot have started the season brightly and they can maintain their 100 per cent league record with victory over Guiseley.

Aldershot had their best National League season last term, finishing fifth and reaching the playoff semi-finals, and they have started this campaign on the front foot with victories over Torquay (3-2) and Halifax (2-0).



The Shots have a bright group of young players, many of whom are capable of reaching a higher level, and in manager Gary Waddock they have a man driven to get them back in the Football League.

Guiseley were beaten 1-0 on their trip to Gateshead and they have lost on all three of their visits to Aldershot without finding the net.

Halifax still await their first goal of the campaign and they look a short price for their trip to Chester. The Shaymen were promoted via the National League North playoffs last term but they have lost some key players and this is a hike in class.

Recommendations

Aldershot

2pts 4-7 general

Chester draw no bet

1pt Evs Hills

