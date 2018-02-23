Hot Fran Kirby get help Chelsea to crucial WSL win

Manchester City v Chelsea

BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Saturday's clash between Manchester City and Chelsea looks set to be the decisive match in this year's Women's Super League title race.

Nick Cushing's City suffered their first league defeat since last April against Birmingham on Wednesday, while Chelsea go into this fixture after a 2-0 victory over Yeovil and a 6-0 win over Doncaster in last weekend's FA Cup tie.

The sides shared a goalless draw earlier this month when Chelsea should have made their dominance count.

With Chelsea just one point ahead at the top, whoever wins this fixture will be in pole position to land the title.

Chelsea look the value at 3-1 with Fran Kirby hitting form at just the right time.

Recommendation

Chelsea

2pts 3-1 bet365

