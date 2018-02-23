Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Football Women's Super League

Hot Fran Kirby get help Chelsea to crucial WSL win

Man City just one point behind

Chelsea's Fran Kirby celebrates a World Cup qualifier goal fro England
Chelsea's Fran Kirby celebrates a World Cup qualifier goal fro England
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Zoe Vicarage

Manchester City v Chelsea
BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Saturday's clash between Manchester City and Chelsea looks set to be the decisive match in this year's Women's Super League title race. 

Nick Cushing's City suffered their first league defeat since last April against Birmingham on Wednesday, while Chelsea go into this fixture after a 2-0 victory over Yeovil and a 6-0 win over Doncaster in last weekend's FA Cup tie. 

The sides shared a goalless draw earlier this month when Chelsea should have made their dominance count. 

With Chelsea just one point ahead at the top, whoever wins this fixture will be in pole position to land the title. 

Chelsea look the value at 3-1 with Fran Kirby hitting form at just the right time.

Recommendation
Chelsea
2pts 3-1 bet365

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

The sides shared a goalless draw earlier this month when Chelsea should have made their dominance count

Related stories

Wolves might have to settle for a point at Aston Villa Lincoln could benefit from Chesterfield missing key men League Two trio could provide a timely boost Improving Oldham can get a result at Bury Torquay look value to enjoy a rare day in the sun Signs point to Rennes taking more corners
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets