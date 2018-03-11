Racing Post Home
Europe Alaves v Betis

Home-loving Alaves have the beating of Betis

Alaves coach Abelardo
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

La Liga 
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday

Alaves have won nine of their last ten home games and look decent value to topple Betis, who are just six points above them.

Mid-table Betis have failed to scored in their last two matches and are hard to trust at the back, having shipped 52 goals in 27 league matches.

Recommendation
Alaves
1pt 22-19 188Bet

Key stat
Alaves have scored in all of their last 13 home fixtures.

La Liga standings

