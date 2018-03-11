Home-loving Alaves have the beating of Betis

La Liga

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday

Alaves have won nine of their last ten home games and look decent value to topple Betis, who are just six points above them.

Mid-table Betis have failed to scored in their last two matches and are hard to trust at the back, having shipped 52 goals in 27 league matches.

Recommendation

Alaves

1pt 22-19 188Bet



Key stat

Alaves have scored in all of their last 13 home fixtures.

La Liga standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport