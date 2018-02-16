Home horrors may continue to haunt Hartlepool

Kick-offs 3pm Saturday

This time last year two non-league sides were contesting the FA Cup fifth round, but 12 months on the entire National League are concentrating on picking up points.

Woking have won three times as many league games at Kingfield than they have on the road, but they look worth backing for a fourth away success of the campaign at Hartlepool.

Hartlepool have picked up more points away (18) than at Victoria Park (16 in 15 games) and look vulnerable against the in-form Surrey side.

Woking have taken seven points from their last three games including an impressive victory over AFC Fylde and they drew at Gateshead on their last long trip north.



The Cards won't have to reshuffle their pack after right-back Matt Young's red card against Chester was rescinded and the fact that they held on to win that game with only ten men for half an hour was impressive.

Woking have conceded only one goal in their last three games and recent recruit Reece Grego-Cox has been lively up front. They have been backed down from 23-10 on Thursday but the move looks well-founded.

Barrow can make a profitable trip in the opposite direction by winning at Maidstone.

They haven't been picking up many wins lately but there's nothing wrong with the standard they have shown in draws with Wrexham, Tranmere and Sutton.

Maidstone won the reverse fixture 1-0 but have not taken three points since November 11 and Barrow should be backed to take at least a point.

In National League North, Brackley look a solid selection at home to Darlington. The hosts have lost only one of their last ten games and while Darlo have won their last three, they should find it hard to keep that run going.

Recommendations

Woking

1pt 17-10 general

Barrow draw no bet

1pt 11-10 general

Brackley

1pt 6-10 Betway, Hills, 188Bet

