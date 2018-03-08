Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Football HIBS v HEARTS

Hibs expected to have enough class to break Hearts

Anthony Stokes of Hibernian celebrates scoring against Celtic
Anthony Stokes of Hibernian celebrates scoring against Celtic
Steve Welsh
1 of 1
By Mark Walker

Ladbrokes Premiership
Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm Friday

Hibs will be busting a gut to gain revenge on Auld Reekie rivals Hearts tonight and Neil Lennon should ensure they get it.

Hearts' William Hill Scottish Cup win ultimately came to nothing when Motherwell put them out in the quarter-final stage, but boss Craig Levein's classless comments about 'natural order being restored' following their win struck a severe nerve with Lennon.

You can be sure he will want to put things right and he seems to be playing their capital rivals at the right time, with exciting on loan Manchester United left-sided flyer Demetri Mitchell out for the season.

There's a reason Hibs are nine points better off than Hearts and they should show it tonight.

Recommendation
Hibs 2pts 17-20 Coral

Bet on this match at soccerbase.com

Ladbrokes Premiership standings

Key stat
Hibs have scored exactly two goals in their last four games.

Team news
Hibs are without injured David Gray and Brandon Barker.
Hearts are missing Demetri Mitchell. Captain Christophe Berra is a doubt after suffering concussion. Arnaud Djoum, Jamie Brandon and Rory Currie are all long-term absentees.

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Hibs have scored exactly two goals in their last four games

Related stories

Goals should fly in on Monaco's trip to Strasbourg Relegation-threatened Mainz value to shock Schalke Roma can stay on a hot streak as Torino visit Deportivo to sink further into despair with loss to Girona Champions Cork can steal an early march on title rivals
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets