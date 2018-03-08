Hibs expected to have enough class to break Hearts

Ladbrokes Premiership

Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm Friday

Hibs will be busting a gut to gain revenge on Auld Reekie rivals Hearts tonight and Neil Lennon should ensure they get it.

Hearts' William Hill Scottish Cup win ultimately came to nothing when Motherwell put them out in the quarter-final stage, but boss Craig Levein's classless comments about 'natural order being restored' following their win struck a severe nerve with Lennon.

You can be sure he will want to put things right and he seems to be playing their capital rivals at the right time, with exciting on loan Manchester United left-sided flyer Demetri Mitchell out for the season.

There's a reason Hibs are nine points better off than Hearts and they should show it tonight.

Recommendation

Hibs 2pts 17-20 Coral

Bet on this match at soccerbase.com

Ladbrokes Premiership standings

Key stat

Hibs have scored exactly two goals in their last four games.

Team news

Hibs are without injured David Gray and Brandon Barker.

Hearts are missing Demetri Mitchell. Captain Christophe Berra is a doubt after suffering concussion. Arnaud Djoum, Jamie Brandon and Rory Currie are all long-term absentees.

