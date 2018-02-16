Racing Post Home
Football Ross County v Hearts

Hearts defence can provide basis for another victory

Jambos can get the better of struggling Ross County

Hearts boss Craig Levein
Hearts boss Craig Levein
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Mark Walker

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Hearts can push Ross County deeper into relegation trouble with a win in Dingwall in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership.

The Tynecastle side's revival under Craig Levein has been remarkable and based on solid defensive foundations, with Christophe Berra a potential player-of-the-year candidate.

County broke a 13-game winless run in style two weeks ago when they romped to a win in Dundee and David Ngog impressed up front.

But all their problems are at the back and when brothers Harry and John Souttar meet up on opposing sides, it could be Hearts' John who enjoys the spoils.

Recommendation
Hearts
1pt 13-10 general

Ladbrokes Premiership standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Key stat
Ross County last kept a home clean sheet in July.

Team news
Ross County 
Greg Tansey, Tony Dingwall, Andrew Davies and Jamie Lindsay are all injured.

Hearts
Striker Steven Naismith is 50-50, but Don Cowie is fit again. Jamie Brandon is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and Harry Cochrane remains out.

