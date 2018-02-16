Hearts defence can provide basis for another victory

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

Hearts can push Ross County deeper into relegation trouble with a win in Dingwall in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership.

The Tynecastle side's revival under Craig Levein has been remarkable and based on solid defensive foundations, with Christophe Berra a potential player-of-the-year candidate.

County broke a 13-game winless run in style two weeks ago when they romped to a win in Dundee and David Ngog impressed up front.

But all their problems are at the back and when brothers Harry and John Souttar meet up on opposing sides, it could be Hearts' John who enjoys the spoils.

Ross County last kept a home clean sheet in July.

Team news

Ross County

Greg Tansey, Tony Dingwall, Andrew Davies and Jamie Lindsay are all injured.



Hearts

Striker Steven Naismith is 50-50, but Don Cowie is fit again. Jamie Brandon is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and Harry Cochrane remains out.

