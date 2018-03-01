Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Golf Tshwane Open

Haydn Porteous can turn the tables on American raider

Julian Suri takes over at top of the betting

Haydn Porteous is playing on home soil this week
Haydn Porteous is playing on home soil this week
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Steve Palmer

Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am Friday

George Coetzee and Julian Suri, 12-1 and 20-1 respectively for the Tshwane Open ante-post, both made a solid start in round one at Pretoria Country Club to cement their positions at the top end of the market.

Coetzee closed with a birdie for a four-under-par 67, while Suri needed two shots fewer, the American slugger sharing second place, one shot behind. Suri, winner of the Made In Denmark in August, assumed 6-1 favouritism.

Louis de Jager, available at a general pre-tournament 125-1, was the first-round pacesetter, a bogey-free 64 setting the standard. De Jager has won three times on the Sunshine Tour, but is a European Tour maiden.

Second-round threeball punters should consider Haydn Porteous for the 10.30am (UK and Ireland) match. The layers appear to have overreacted to the Thursday excellence of Suri, who is a short-priced favourite for this contest.

Porteous is well capable of playing the starring role in round two and 11-5 is a juicy price about him outscoring Suri and Thomas Aiken.

Recommendation
H Porteous
1pt 11-5 bet365

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

The layers appear to have overreacted to the Thursday excellence of Suri
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets