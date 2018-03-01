Haydn Porteous can turn the tables on American raider

Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am Friday

George Coetzee and Julian Suri, 12-1 and 20-1 respectively for the Tshwane Open ante-post, both made a solid start in round one at Pretoria Country Club to cement their positions at the top end of the market.

Coetzee closed with a birdie for a four-under-par 67, while Suri needed two shots fewer, the American slugger sharing second place, one shot behind. Suri, winner of the Made In Denmark in August, assumed 6-1 favouritism.

Louis de Jager, available at a general pre-tournament 125-1, was the first-round pacesetter, a bogey-free 64 setting the standard. De Jager has won three times on the Sunshine Tour, but is a European Tour maiden.

Second-round threeball punters should consider Haydn Porteous for the 10.30am (UK and Ireland) match. The layers appear to have overreacted to the Thursday excellence of Suri, who is a short-priced favourite for this contest.

Porteous is well capable of playing the starring role in round two and 11-5 is a juicy price about him outscoring Suri and Thomas Aiken.

Recommendation

H Porteous

1pt 11-5 bet365

