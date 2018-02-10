Harry Kane 13-8 to break record for season goals

Tottenham moved up to third in the Premier League with a deserved 1-0 north London derby win over Arsenal at Wembley.

Harry Kane’s powerful header early in the second half settled matters but Spurs were nearly made to pay for several missed opportunities when Alexandre Lacazette spurned a great chance to equalise in injury time.

Kane is 13-8 with bet365 to break the Premier League record for goals in a season after moving up to 23 for the campaign. He needs another 12 to eclipse the previous best set by Alan Shearer.



Of more importance to Mauricio Pochettino will be making sure of a return to the Champions League next season. Spurs are 1-3 to finish in the top four, while Arsenal are out to 9-1.

Manchester City moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League following a 5-1 win over Leicester. Sergio Aguero grabbed four goals for the hosts.

Things are tighter at the bottom with just four points separating 19th-placed Huddersfield from Brighton in 13th.

Brighton clung on for a point at Stoke in a 1-1 draw thanks to Mat Ryan’s late penalty save from Charlie Adam. The Potters, 18th in the table and 10-11 to be relegated, trailed to Jose Izquierdo’s goal before Xherdan Shaqiri’s second-half equaliser.

Swansea’s superb recovery continued with a 1-0 win over Burnley. Sung-Yueng Ki scored the only goal as the Welsh club were pushed out to 9-4 to be relegated.

West Ham eased their relegation fears with a 2-0 win over Watford, but Crystal Palace are getting dragged back into trouble following a 3-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. Palace are 4-1 to go down.

