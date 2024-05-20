Xander Schauffele third in the betting for US Open after making his Major breakthrough at Valhalla

Xander Schauffele is no bigger than 12-1 for the US Open after landing his maiden Major title in the US PGA Championship on Sunday.

Schauffele took a share of the lead into the final round of the US PGA at Valhalla, before carding a six-under-par 65, which was enough for a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau.

Runner-up DeChambeau birdied the 18th hole to set the clubhouse lead at 20 under par, then had to wait to see whether Schauffele could do likewise. Schauffele pulled his drive into a fairway bunker, but managed to scramble a decisive birdie from there.

Schauffele is third in the betting for the next Major of the season – the US Open at Pinehurst in North Carolina. Scottie Scheffler is 4-1 favourite for the US Open, while Rory McIlroy is a best-priced 11-1.

Schauffele can be backed at a general 16-1 for the Open Championship at Royal Troon – the final Major of the year. The 30-year-old Californian is fourth in the betting for the Open, with Jon Rahm given slightly more chance by the bookmaking community of lifting the Claret Jug in Scotland.

Scheffler, whose attempt at a 2024 Grand Slam of Majors ended with a share of eighth place in the US PGA, tops the betting for every remaining Major of the year.

The world number one, who has a court hearing on Tuesday in relation to his alleged offences outside Valhalla on Friday, is scheduled to tee up as favourite in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in his adopted home state of Texas.

Golf punters have three tournaments to consider this week, with the Soudal Open on the DP World Tour, as well as the Senior PGA Championship.

McIlroy, who finished 12th in the US PGA on Sunday, is set to make his competitive return in next week's Canadian Open.

