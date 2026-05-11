US PGA Championship: Aronimink course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Where is the US PGA Championship being held?

The 108th PGA Championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

When does the US PGA Championship start?

The first round at Aronimink begins at 12pm BST on Thursday, May 14.

US PGA Championship course details

Course Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania Prize money $19m ($3.42m to the winner)

Field 156

Length 7,394 yards

Par 70

Cut

Top 70 plus ties progress to round three Course make up Two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Parkland

Course records 72 holes 260 Keegan Bradley (2018 BMW Championship) 18 holes 62 Nick Watney (2011 AT&T National), Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Na (2018 BMW Championship) Course winners taking part Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley



Course overview of Aronimink

Designed by Donald Ross, renovated by Ron Prichard in 2003, then by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner in 2018, Aronimink is an ancient venue which has hosted numerous prestigious events, including the 1962 US PGA. There are three pieces of course form for punters to digest – the AT&T National in 2010 and 2011, and the BMW Championship in 2018.

Keegan Bradley won the 2018 BMW with a 20-under-par total and scoring should be low for this PGA, with wide fairways and relatively short rough – due to cold weather in Pennsylvania in the build-up – although the greens are full of slope. The PGA of America will rely on tough pin positions – and hope for some breeze – to keep scoring in check.

What will it take to win the US PGA Championship?

Wide fairways, soft terrain and a lack of juicy rough makes Aronimink set up well for powerhouses, even with only two par-fives. Expect the longer drivers to take control with a bomb and gouge approach.

Who is taking part in the US PGA Championship?

Scottie Scheffler, who cruised to a five-shot US PGA victory at Quail Hollow last year, is favourite for his title defence. All the world's top 50 are scheduled to play.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion in this week's US PGA Championship Credit: PGA TOUR

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Cameron Young (3), Matt Fitzpatrick (4), Collin Morikawa (5)

US PGA Championship weather forecast

Cloudy, relatively cool and breezy for the first two days, then warmer and calmer over the weekend

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