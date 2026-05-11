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US PGA Championship: Aronimink course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Course details for Aronimink Golf Club, which hosts the 108th PGA Championship. Key stats, field, odds, weather forecast and more from golf expert Steve Palmer
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Where is the US PGA Championship being held?
The 108th PGA Championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
When does the US PGA Championship start?
The first round at Aronimink begins at 12pm BST on Thursday, May 14.
US PGA Championship course details
|Course
|Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
|Prize money
|$19m ($3.42m to the winner)
|Field
|156
|Length
|7,394 yards
|Par
|70
|Cut
|Top 70 plus ties progress to round three
|Course make up
|Two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes
|Course type
|Parkland
|Course records
|72 holes 260 Keegan Bradley (2018 BMW Championship) 18 holes 62 Nick Watney (2011 AT&T National), Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Na (2018 BMW Championship)
|Course winners taking part
|Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley
Course overview of Aronimink
Designed by Donald Ross, renovated by Ron Prichard in 2003, then by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner in 2018, Aronimink is an ancient venue which has hosted numerous prestigious events, including the 1962 US PGA. There are three pieces of course form for punters to digest – the AT&T National in 2010 and 2011, and the BMW Championship in 2018.
Keegan Bradley won the 2018 BMW with a 20-under-par total and scoring should be low for this PGA, with wide fairways and relatively short rough – due to cold weather in Pennsylvania in the build-up – although the greens are full of slope. The PGA of America will rely on tough pin positions – and hope for some breeze – to keep scoring in check.
What will it take to win the US PGA Championship?
Wide fairways, soft terrain and a lack of juicy rough makes Aronimink set up well for powerhouses, even with only two par-fives. Expect the longer drivers to take control with a bomb and gouge approach.
Who is taking part in the US PGA Championship?
Scottie Scheffler, who cruised to a five-shot US PGA victory at Quail Hollow last year, is favourite for his title defence. All the world's top 50 are scheduled to play.
Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)
Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Cameron Young (3), Matt Fitzpatrick (4), Collin Morikawa (5)
US PGA Championship weather forecast
Cloudy, relatively cool and breezy for the first two days, then warmer and calmer over the weekend
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Published on inUS PGA Championship
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