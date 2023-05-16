The 2023 US PGA Championship player guide: Spotlights for each player in the Oak Hill field

When does the 2023 US PGA Championship start?

11.30am on Thursday

Where to watch the 2023 US PGA Championship

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 1pm on Thursday

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Guide to the 2023 US PGA Championship field

Steven Alker

Plays in this tournament for the first time but has shown strong form in recent Champions Tour outings

Abraham Ancer

Has finished in top ten in previous two PGAs, but been in poor form for three months on LIV circuit

Adri Arnaus

Swashbuckling Spaniard is probably too wild for Major golf. Tied 30th on US PGA debut last year

Alex Beach

A club pro who has never made the cut in his previous five PGA Championship appearances

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Straight hitter with sharp short-game, but zero top-20s in Majors. PGA Tour maiden

Michael Block

This will be his fifth outing at the PGA Championship and he is yet to make the weekend

Keegan Bradley

Won the US PGA on debut in 2011 and third in 2012, but has made little impact since. Top-20 claims

Hayden Buckley

Accurate driver who almost won Sony Open in January and has found form again. US PGA debut

Dean Burmester

Power-packed South African LIV defector. Has never bettered 56th place in Stateside Majors

Sam Burns

Zero top-tens in his 11 Majors, but best finish (20th) came in last year's US PGA. Match Play champ

Sam Burns in action at the Wells Fargo Championship Credit: Icon Sportswire

Matt Cahill

Club professional from Palm Springs who has not competed at this level before

Patrick Cantlay

Winless this year. Rarely threatens in Majors, but playing well. Has recruited Joe LaCava as caddie

Paul Casey

Has finished in the top four in the last two editions of this event but has gone off the boil on LIV Tour

Wyndham Clark

PGA Tour breakthrough came at Quail Hollow last time out. Full of talent and potential

Eric Cole

Excellent putter who lost a Honda Classic playoff in February and went close in Mexico in April

Corey Conners

Two-time PGA Tour champ with terrible Majors record away from Augusta. Should make cut

Anthony Cordes

Assistant professional from Georgia who will be featuring in the PGA for the first time

Joel Dahmen

Accurate driver who is also a solid iron-player. Held back by lack of length and a cold putter

Cam Davis

Sweet-swinging Aussie with bags of potential. Major form of 39-59-46-48. Lively outsider

Jason Day

Ended five-year win drought on Sunday by winning Byron Nelson. Won 2015 US PGA. Health never assured

Bryson DeChambeau

Won 2020 US Open at Winged Foot. Fifth at LIV Tulsa last week. Hoping that sparks improvement

Thomas Detry

Flopped in the final round of Soudal Open on Sunday. Maiden on DPWT and PGA Tour, aged 30

Luke Donald

Short-hitter is rarely a factor these days and this will be a distraction from Ryder Cup captain duties

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald Credit: Maddie Meyer/PGA of America

Jesse Droemer

Assistant professional from Houston who will be playing in his first PGA Championship

Nico Echavarria

Won the Puerto Rico Open in March but has not managed to build on that since

Harris English

Second at Bay Hill in March, third at Quail Hollow last time out. Two top-fives in US Open. Dangerman

Tony Finau

Full of form and belief, winning in Mexico last month. Solid Majors record. Fantastic each-way bet

Matt Fitzpatrick

US Open champion. Won Heritage last month. Tied fifth in US PGA last year. Has to be respected

Tommy Fleetwood

Tied fifth last year - one of three top-fives in Stateside Majors. PGA Tour maiden in solid form

Rickie Fowler

Former world number four enjoying resurgence. Three-time Major runner-up. Lively outsider

Ryan Fox

Kiwi slugger in solid nick. Zero top-tens in 15 Majors. Became father for second time on Sunday

Chris French

A club professional from Illinois, where he plays most of his tournament golf

Talor Gooch

Two-time champion on the LIV circuit this year. Accurate enough to contend at Oak Hill

Ben Griffin

Major debut. Out of form. Has missed three of last four cuts. Looks like a lamb to the slaughter

Emiliano Grillo

Accurate Argentinian who has never fulfilled his potential. Zero top-tens in his 20 Majors

Russell Grove

Coach at North Idaho College where he looks after the men's and women's teams. One of 20 club-pro qualifiers

Adam Hadwin

Tied seventh in his last Major - the US Open - his first Major top-20. Out of form. Unappealing option

Nick Hardy

A rising star who won the Zurich Classic alongside Davis Riley last month. Was 14th at the 2022 US Open

Brian Harman

Diminutive left-hander finished runner-up in the 2017 US Open, but has poor record in US PGA

Padraig Harrington

One of three Major titles came at the 2008 US PGA. Still capable of mixing it with the young guns

Padraig Harrington hits a tee shot at The Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course Credit: Icon Sportswire

Tyrrell Hatton

Humdrum Majors record. Has never bettered tenth place in US PGA. But four top-fives this year

Russell Henley

Fourth in Masters last month - first Major top ten at 33rd attempt. Can make cut without contending

Lucas Herbert

Aussie won low-grade DP World event last time out, but has struggled Stateside. Zero Major top-tens

Kazuki Higa

Japanese plodder who has become a prolific winner in his homeland. Has never made cut in a Major

Lee Hodges

PGA Tour maiden who produced his best result of the season when sixth in Texas at the start of April

Tom Hoge

Accurate iron-player who has gone off boil since Sawgrass. Ninth last year - his first Major top 30

Nicolai Hojgaard

Long-driving Dane has won twice on DP World Tour and has enjoyed a consistent start to 2023

Rasmus Hojgaard

One top-ten in seven DP World Tour events in 2023. Emerging talent. Major results of MC-79

Steve Holmes

A 50-year-old teaching professional who is an influential coach but not a great player

Max Homa

Six-time PGA Tour champ. Zero top-tens in 14 Majors. Eighth place at Quail a welcome return to form

Billy Horschel

Only one top-ten finish in his 37 Majors, but has made cut in last nine US PGAs. In dire form

Rikuya Hoshino

Regularly features in the frame at events in Japan, but has done nothing in two US PGA starts

Beau Hossler

Steadily going in the right direction, finishing third in the Zurich Classic team event and tenth in Mexico

Viktor Hovland

Top-class ball-striker. Humdrum US PGA record (33-30-41). Inconsistent since third spot at Sawgrass

Mark Hubbard

Short-hitting PGA Tour maiden who has made minimal impact this season

Mackenzie Hughes

Canadian plodder has never had a top-ten finish in a Stateside Major. Weak ball-striker

Sungjae Im

Won on the Korean Tour on Sunday. In rock-solid form. Top-20 in his last US PGA and can repeat dose

Colin Inglis

Assistant pro from Oregon who missed the weekend last year

Stephan Jaeger

German sneaked into field when John Daly withdrew. Six-time Korn Ferry Tour champion. US PGA debut

Dustin Johnson

Won second LIV title in Tulsa on Sunday. Two-time Major champ. Twice US PGA runner-up. Dangerous

Zach Johnson

Two-time Major winner who was 12th at the Honda Classic in February, but hasn't done much else lately

Sadom Kaewkanjana

LIV rebel. Talented Thai. Missed cut on US PGA debut last year. Another weekend off expected

Ben Kern

Made the cut in his only PGA Championship appearance and would be delighted to do so again

JJ Killeen

Has enjoyed some success in North Texas but not at this level and makes his US PGA Championship debut

Si Woo Kim

Tied second in Byron Nelson on Sunday. Four-time PGA Tour champion. Zero top-tens in 24 Majors

Sihwan Kim

Was strong on the Asian Tour in 2022 but has been in embarrassing form on the LIV Tour this season

Tom Kim

Korean struggling with his putting. Failing to build on last season's promise. US PGA form of MC-MC

Chris Kirk

Tied fifth last year - his only top-ten in 21 Majors. Playing well enough to make cut. Honda champion

Kevin Kisner

Accurate driver and sharp putter when at his best, but in abysmal form this season

Kurt Kitayama

Shock winner at Bay Hill in March, but in dismal form since. Zero top-50s in nine Major starts

Greg Koch

Florida-based pro who missed the cut at Kiawah Island two years ago

Brooks Koepka

Two-time US PGA champ and four-time Major winner. Second in Masters in April. Dangerman

Four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka Credit: Asanka Ratnayake

Matt Kuchar

Veteran plodder with 12 Major top-tens to his name, including four in the US PGA. In solid nick

Anirban Lahiri

LIV defector. Dismal Majors record but by far best effort came when fifth in 2015 PGA

Pablo Larrazabal

Spaniard won eighth DPWT title last month. Has never bettered 30th place in his 17 Majors

Thriston Lawrence

Three-time DPWT champion making Stateside Major debut. Enduring poor 2023 campaign

Kyoung-hoon Lee

Flopped in Byron Nelson hat-trick bid last week, finishing 50th. Zero top-20s in nine Major starts

Min Woo Lee

Aussie blessed with huge ability. Contended at Sawgrass in March. Missed cut on PGA debut last year

David Lingmerth

Short-hitting Swede playing solid golf again after a long spell in the doldrums. Won the 2015 Memorial

Shane Lowry

Irishman enduring poor 2023 campaign, but the 2019 Open champion is a proven Majors performer

Robert MacIntyre

Scottish left-hander with form and fitness concerns. Zero top-tens in Stateside Majors

Hideki Matsuyama

Tied 23rd at Byron Nelson. Fitness often an issue. Former Masters champ. Two US PGA top-fives

Denny McCarthy

Putting wizard in solid form, seventh in last year's US Open. Has made cut in all three of his US PGAs

Rory McIlroy

Flopped at Augusta and has been making course-management errors. Oak Hill member who knows layout

Maverick McNealy

Former world number one amateur, but PGA Tour maiden, dire Majors record and out of form

Adrian Meronk

Polish powerhouse has won Irish Open, Australian Open and Italian Open in last year. US PGA debut

Shaun Micheel

Champion at Oak Hill in 2003. Has not had a PGA Tour top-50 since 2019. Unlikely that changes this week

David Micheluzzi

Strong performer on the PGA Tour of Australasia, topping the 2022-23 Order of Merit with three wins

Phil Mickelson

Veteran left-hander finished second in Masters last month, but terrible form either side of Augusta

Keith Mitchell

Zero top-30s in nine Majors. Started year in great form, but has gone off boil in last three months

Francesco Molinari

Accurate Italian has won some huge titles, including the 2018 Open, but is not the force of old

Taylor Montgomery

Strong driver and fantastic putter, but out of form. Major results of 57-MC. US PGA debut

Taylor Moore

Solid all-rounder who won the Valspar in March and was 39th on his Major debut in the Masters

Collin Morikawa

US PGA champ in 2020. Open winner in 2021. Tenth in Masters, but has been struggling to find A-game

Trey Mullinax

Powerhouse with one PGA Tour title. Ninth on Major debut in US Open. In poor form for US PGA debut

Matthew NeSmith

Precise iron-player but tends to come up short in other areas. Yet to win on PGA Tour

Joaquin Niemann

One of LIV's brightest young talents. Yet to make an impact in a Major, but good enough to do so

Alex Noren

Out-of-form 40-year-old Swede with zero top-tens in Stateside Majors

Thorbjorn Olesen

Seven-time DPWT champion. Third in Soudal Open on Sunday. Zero top-20s in his seven PGAs

Adrian Otaegui

Accurate Spaniard finished 15th in Soudal Open on Sunday. Major form of 65-MC-MC-MC

Yannik Paul

Won the Mallorca Open last year. Consistent DP World Tour performer. Hits ball well enough to make cut

Taylor Pendrith

Canadian powerhouse played in the Presidents Cup last year, but recent results are poor

Mito Pereira

Chilean carded double-bogey at the 72nd hole last year to surrender lead. LIV rebel should make cut

Victor Perez

Frenchman chasing Ryder Cup spot. Solid ball-striker, but miserable Majors record

Thomas Pieters

Belgian joined LIV in February. Yet to better 17th place. Zero Major top-tens since sixth in 2018 PGA

Kenny Pigman

Missed the cut in 2017 on his only preview PGA Championship outing

JT Poston

Two-time PGA Tour champion. Zero top-30s in his nine Majors. Streak likely to continue

Seamus Power

Irishman with nine top-20s this season. Ninth on US PGA debut last year. Should make the cut

Andrew Putnam

Short-hitter who typically putts well. Oak Hill likely to prove a slog. Zero top-30s in Majors

Jon Rahm

Masters champ enjoying amazing season, but two of his four Major missed cuts have come in New York

Chez Reavie

Short-hitting three-time PGA Tour winner who has been struggling to post anything decent in 2023

Patrick Reed

Nine-time PGA Tour champ. 2018 Masters winner. Second in 2017 US PGA. Dangerous LIV rebel

LIV rebel Patrick Reed Credit: Suhaimi Abdullah

Gabe Reynolds

Club professional from Texas making his first PGA appearance

Davis Riley

Length off tee and approach-play class make him lively outsider. Won Zurich pairs event last month

Patrick Rodgers

Big-hitting PGA Tour maiden blew another fine winning chance in Texas. Generally struggling this year

Justin Rose

The 2013 US Open champ. Five US PGA top-tens. Won at Pebble Beach in February. Top-20 claims

Sam Ryder

Sharp putter is an infrequent PGA Tour contender but did go close when third in Texas in April

Chris Sanger

Grabbed the final qualification spot in his home state. Club professional

Xander Schauffele

Winless this year but regular contender. Runner-up at Quail Hollow last time out. Huge title threat

Scottie Scheffler

Sawgrass winner has been hitting his ball superbly. Warmed up well in Byron Nelson. Putting poorly

Adam Schenk

Journeyman has made cut in both previous Majors (41-24), but in poor form coming into this one

Adam Scott

Lively runner after fifth spot at Quail Hollow and eighth in Byron Nelson. Six US PGA top-tens

Braden Shattuck

A club hopeful from Philadelphia making his Major debut

Callum Shinkwin

Powerful English raider teeing up in first Stateside Major. Making cut would be big achievement

Webb Simpson

Seven PGA Tour titles including 2012 US Open. Trademark accuracy has been absent for a while

Alex Smalley

Has missed five of his last eight cuts. Major debut. Rochester-born, so will not want for support

Cameron Smith

Open champ. LIV defector lost playoff in Tulsa on Sunday. Zero top-tens in seven previous US PGAs

Jordan Smith

Quality ball-striker who was ninth on Major debut in the 2017 PGA. Can sneak through to weekend

John Somers

Left-hander from Florida making his first appearance in this tournament

JJ Spaun

Zero top-20s in his five Majors, but more confident than ever. Can be fancied to make cut

Josh Speight

The Virginia pro makes his second appearance having missed the cut in 2016

Jordan Spieth

Skipped Byron Nelson with wrist problem. Needs US PGA title for career Slam, but fitness concerns

Scott Stallings

Tour journeyman with three titles. Woeful Majors record. Three missed cuts from four PGA starts

Brendan Steele

Struggled to build on early LIV promise, but ninth last year was his best US PGA performance

Sepp Straka

Zero top-20s in seven Majors. Lacking form and confidence. Has only one PGA Tour title

Ockie Strydom

South African who won the Singapore Open this year and makes his first Major appearance

Justin Suh

Exciting talent capable of becoming a Major champion, but lacking form and experience

Adam Svensson

Missed cut on Major debut in Masters last month. Playing well enough to sneak into Oak Hill weekend

Callum Tarren

Englishman was runner-up at the RSM Classic in November but struggling more recently

Ben Taylor

Englishman skipped Sawgrass in March to get married. Major debut this week. Inconsistent

Nick Taylor

Canadian plodder contended in Phoenix in February. Two-time PGA Tour champ. Zero top-20s in Majors

Sahith Theegala

Talented but wild debutant who finished ninth in Masters last month. Missed cut in his two US Opens

Justin Thomas

Dual US PGA winner and defending champ. Has been using AimPoint method in bid to solve putting woes

Davis Thompson

Former world number one amateur. Runner-up in AmEx in January. US PGA debut. Inexperienced

Brendon Todd

Powder-puff driver who will probably find Oak Hill a slog. Zero top-tens in 15 Majors

Harold Varner

LIV rebel has zero top-20s from his 13 Majors. Should be outclassed in such a strong field

Jimmy Walker

Former US PGA champion showing signs of a revival after health problems. Still a long way from his best

Matt Wallace

Multiple DP World Tour winner claimed first PGA Tour title in the Dominican Republic in March

Jeremy Wells

Club professional from Florida making his debut at this level

Danny Willett

The 2016 Masters champ - his only Stateside victory. Has never bettered 30th place in ten US PGAs

Aaron Wise

Returned at Byron Nelson last week after spell off dealing with mental health problems

Gary Woodland

Swinging superbly. The 2019 US Open champion can go close to another Major success

Wyatt Worthington

Teaching professional from Ohio who has missed the cut on his two previous PGA showings

Brandon Wu

Talented PGA Tour maiden who finished third in Mexico Open last month. US PGA debut

YE Yang

The 2009 winner is on the Champions Tour these days and competes with minimal success

Cameron Young

New Yorker playing in home state. PGA Tour maiden. Third in US PGA last year. Neck niggle at Quail

