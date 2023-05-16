The 2023 US PGA Championship player guide: Spotlights for each player in the Oak Hill field
Profiles for the field for the 2023 US PGA Championship, which starts at Oak Hill Country Club, New York, on Thursday
When does the 2023 US PGA Championship start?
11.30am on Thursday
Where to watch the 2023 US PGA Championship
Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 1pm on Thursday
Guide to the 2023 US PGA Championship field
Steven Alker
Plays in this tournament for the first time but has shown strong form in recent Champions Tour outings
Abraham Ancer
Has finished in top ten in previous two PGAs, but been in poor form for three months on LIV circuit
Adri Arnaus
Swashbuckling Spaniard is probably too wild for Major golf. Tied 30th on US PGA debut last year
Alex Beach
A club pro who has never made the cut in his previous five PGA Championship appearances
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Straight hitter with sharp short-game, but zero top-20s in Majors. PGA Tour maiden
Michael Block
This will be his fifth outing at the PGA Championship and he is yet to make the weekend
Keegan Bradley
Won the US PGA on debut in 2011 and third in 2012, but has made little impact since. Top-20 claims
Hayden Buckley
Accurate driver who almost won Sony Open in January and has found form again. US PGA debut
Dean Burmester
Power-packed South African LIV defector. Has never bettered 56th place in Stateside Majors
Sam Burns
Zero top-tens in his 11 Majors, but best finish (20th) came in last year's US PGA. Match Play champ
Matt Cahill
Club professional from Palm Springs who has not competed at this level before
Patrick Cantlay
Winless this year. Rarely threatens in Majors, but playing well. Has recruited Joe LaCava as caddie
Paul Casey
Has finished in the top four in the last two editions of this event but has gone off the boil on LIV Tour
Wyndham Clark
PGA Tour breakthrough came at Quail Hollow last time out. Full of talent and potential
Eric Cole
Excellent putter who lost a Honda Classic playoff in February and went close in Mexico in April
Corey Conners
Two-time PGA Tour champ with terrible Majors record away from Augusta. Should make cut
Anthony Cordes
Assistant professional from Georgia who will be featuring in the PGA for the first time
Joel Dahmen
Accurate driver who is also a solid iron-player. Held back by lack of length and a cold putter
Cam Davis
Sweet-swinging Aussie with bags of potential. Major form of 39-59-46-48. Lively outsider
Jason Day
Ended five-year win drought on Sunday by winning Byron Nelson. Won 2015 US PGA. Health never assured
Bryson DeChambeau
Won 2020 US Open at Winged Foot. Fifth at LIV Tulsa last week. Hoping that sparks improvement
Thomas Detry
Flopped in the final round of Soudal Open on Sunday. Maiden on DPWT and PGA Tour, aged 30
Luke Donald
Short-hitter is rarely a factor these days and this will be a distraction from Ryder Cup captain duties
Jesse Droemer
Assistant professional from Houston who will be playing in his first PGA Championship
Nico Echavarria
Won the Puerto Rico Open in March but has not managed to build on that since
Harris English
Second at Bay Hill in March, third at Quail Hollow last time out. Two top-fives in US Open. Dangerman
Tony Finau
Full of form and belief, winning in Mexico last month. Solid Majors record. Fantastic each-way bet
Matt Fitzpatrick
US Open champion. Won Heritage last month. Tied fifth in US PGA last year. Has to be respected
Tommy Fleetwood
Tied fifth last year - one of three top-fives in Stateside Majors. PGA Tour maiden in solid form
Rickie Fowler
Former world number four enjoying resurgence. Three-time Major runner-up. Lively outsider
Ryan Fox
Kiwi slugger in solid nick. Zero top-tens in 15 Majors. Became father for second time on Sunday
Chris French
A club professional from Illinois, where he plays most of his tournament golf
Talor Gooch
Two-time champion on the LIV circuit this year. Accurate enough to contend at Oak Hill
Ben Griffin
Major debut. Out of form. Has missed three of last four cuts. Looks like a lamb to the slaughter
Emiliano Grillo
Accurate Argentinian who has never fulfilled his potential. Zero top-tens in his 20 Majors
Russell Grove
Coach at North Idaho College where he looks after the men's and women's teams. One of 20 club-pro qualifiers
Adam Hadwin
Tied seventh in his last Major - the US Open - his first Major top-20. Out of form. Unappealing option
Nick Hardy
A rising star who won the Zurich Classic alongside Davis Riley last month. Was 14th at the 2022 US Open
Brian Harman
Diminutive left-hander finished runner-up in the 2017 US Open, but has poor record in US PGA
Padraig Harrington
One of three Major titles came at the 2008 US PGA. Still capable of mixing it with the young guns
Tyrrell Hatton
Humdrum Majors record. Has never bettered tenth place in US PGA. But four top-fives this year
Russell Henley
Fourth in Masters last month - first Major top ten at 33rd attempt. Can make cut without contending
Lucas Herbert
Aussie won low-grade DP World event last time out, but has struggled Stateside. Zero Major top-tens
Kazuki Higa
Japanese plodder who has become a prolific winner in his homeland. Has never made cut in a Major
Lee Hodges
PGA Tour maiden who produced his best result of the season when sixth in Texas at the start of April
Tom Hoge
Accurate iron-player who has gone off boil since Sawgrass. Ninth last year - his first Major top 30
Nicolai Hojgaard
Long-driving Dane has won twice on DP World Tour and has enjoyed a consistent start to 2023
Rasmus Hojgaard
One top-ten in seven DP World Tour events in 2023. Emerging talent. Major results of MC-79
Steve Holmes
A 50-year-old teaching professional who is an influential coach but not a great player
Max Homa
Six-time PGA Tour champ. Zero top-tens in 14 Majors. Eighth place at Quail a welcome return to form
Billy Horschel
Only one top-ten finish in his 37 Majors, but has made cut in last nine US PGAs. In dire form
Rikuya Hoshino
Regularly features in the frame at events in Japan, but has done nothing in two US PGA starts
Beau Hossler
Steadily going in the right direction, finishing third in the Zurich Classic team event and tenth in Mexico
Viktor Hovland
Top-class ball-striker. Humdrum US PGA record (33-30-41). Inconsistent since third spot at Sawgrass
Mark Hubbard
Short-hitting PGA Tour maiden who has made minimal impact this season
Mackenzie Hughes
Canadian plodder has never had a top-ten finish in a Stateside Major. Weak ball-striker
Sungjae Im
Won on the Korean Tour on Sunday. In rock-solid form. Top-20 in his last US PGA and can repeat dose
Colin Inglis
Assistant pro from Oregon who missed the weekend last year
Stephan Jaeger
German sneaked into field when John Daly withdrew. Six-time Korn Ferry Tour champion. US PGA debut
Dustin Johnson
Won second LIV title in Tulsa on Sunday. Two-time Major champ. Twice US PGA runner-up. Dangerous
Zach Johnson
Two-time Major winner who was 12th at the Honda Classic in February, but hasn't done much else lately
Sadom Kaewkanjana
LIV rebel. Talented Thai. Missed cut on US PGA debut last year. Another weekend off expected
Ben Kern
Made the cut in his only PGA Championship appearance and would be delighted to do so again
JJ Killeen
Has enjoyed some success in North Texas but not at this level and makes his US PGA Championship debut
Si Woo Kim
Tied second in Byron Nelson on Sunday. Four-time PGA Tour champion. Zero top-tens in 24 Majors
Sihwan Kim
Was strong on the Asian Tour in 2022 but has been in embarrassing form on the LIV Tour this season
Tom Kim
Korean struggling with his putting. Failing to build on last season's promise. US PGA form of MC-MC
Chris Kirk
Tied fifth last year - his only top-ten in 21 Majors. Playing well enough to make cut. Honda champion
Kevin Kisner
Accurate driver and sharp putter when at his best, but in abysmal form this season
Kurt Kitayama
Shock winner at Bay Hill in March, but in dismal form since. Zero top-50s in nine Major starts
Greg Koch
Florida-based pro who missed the cut at Kiawah Island two years ago
Brooks Koepka
Two-time US PGA champ and four-time Major winner. Second in Masters in April. Dangerman
Matt Kuchar
Veteran plodder with 12 Major top-tens to his name, including four in the US PGA. In solid nick
Anirban Lahiri
LIV defector. Dismal Majors record but by far best effort came when fifth in 2015 PGA
Pablo Larrazabal
Spaniard won eighth DPWT title last month. Has never bettered 30th place in his 17 Majors
Thriston Lawrence
Three-time DPWT champion making Stateside Major debut. Enduring poor 2023 campaign
Kyoung-hoon Lee
Flopped in Byron Nelson hat-trick bid last week, finishing 50th. Zero top-20s in nine Major starts
Min Woo Lee
Aussie blessed with huge ability. Contended at Sawgrass in March. Missed cut on PGA debut last year
David Lingmerth
Short-hitting Swede playing solid golf again after a long spell in the doldrums. Won the 2015 Memorial
Shane Lowry
Irishman enduring poor 2023 campaign, but the 2019 Open champion is a proven Majors performer
Robert MacIntyre
Scottish left-hander with form and fitness concerns. Zero top-tens in Stateside Majors
Hideki Matsuyama
Tied 23rd at Byron Nelson. Fitness often an issue. Former Masters champ. Two US PGA top-fives
Denny McCarthy
Putting wizard in solid form, seventh in last year's US Open. Has made cut in all three of his US PGAs
Rory McIlroy
Flopped at Augusta and has been making course-management errors. Oak Hill member who knows layout
Maverick McNealy
Former world number one amateur, but PGA Tour maiden, dire Majors record and out of form
Adrian Meronk
Polish powerhouse has won Irish Open, Australian Open and Italian Open in last year. US PGA debut
Shaun Micheel
Champion at Oak Hill in 2003. Has not had a PGA Tour top-50 since 2019. Unlikely that changes this week
David Micheluzzi
Strong performer on the PGA Tour of Australasia, topping the 2022-23 Order of Merit with three wins
Phil Mickelson
Veteran left-hander finished second in Masters last month, but terrible form either side of Augusta
Keith Mitchell
Zero top-30s in nine Majors. Started year in great form, but has gone off boil in last three months
Francesco Molinari
Accurate Italian has won some huge titles, including the 2018 Open, but is not the force of old
Taylor Montgomery
Strong driver and fantastic putter, but out of form. Major results of 57-MC. US PGA debut
Taylor Moore
Solid all-rounder who won the Valspar in March and was 39th on his Major debut in the Masters
Collin Morikawa
US PGA champ in 2020. Open winner in 2021. Tenth in Masters, but has been struggling to find A-game
Trey Mullinax
Powerhouse with one PGA Tour title. Ninth on Major debut in US Open. In poor form for US PGA debut
Matthew NeSmith
Precise iron-player but tends to come up short in other areas. Yet to win on PGA Tour
Joaquin Niemann
One of LIV's brightest young talents. Yet to make an impact in a Major, but good enough to do so
Alex Noren
Out-of-form 40-year-old Swede with zero top-tens in Stateside Majors
Thorbjorn Olesen
Seven-time DPWT champion. Third in Soudal Open on Sunday. Zero top-20s in his seven PGAs
Adrian Otaegui
Accurate Spaniard finished 15th in Soudal Open on Sunday. Major form of 65-MC-MC-MC
Yannik Paul
Won the Mallorca Open last year. Consistent DP World Tour performer. Hits ball well enough to make cut
Taylor Pendrith
Canadian powerhouse played in the Presidents Cup last year, but recent results are poor
Mito Pereira
Chilean carded double-bogey at the 72nd hole last year to surrender lead. LIV rebel should make cut
Victor Perez
Frenchman chasing Ryder Cup spot. Solid ball-striker, but miserable Majors record
Thomas Pieters
Belgian joined LIV in February. Yet to better 17th place. Zero Major top-tens since sixth in 2018 PGA
Kenny Pigman
Missed the cut in 2017 on his only preview PGA Championship outing
JT Poston
Two-time PGA Tour champion. Zero top-30s in his nine Majors. Streak likely to continue
Seamus Power
Irishman with nine top-20s this season. Ninth on US PGA debut last year. Should make the cut
Andrew Putnam
Short-hitter who typically putts well. Oak Hill likely to prove a slog. Zero top-30s in Majors
Jon Rahm
Masters champ enjoying amazing season, but two of his four Major missed cuts have come in New York
Chez Reavie
Short-hitting three-time PGA Tour winner who has been struggling to post anything decent in 2023
Patrick Reed
Nine-time PGA Tour champ. 2018 Masters winner. Second in 2017 US PGA. Dangerous LIV rebel
Gabe Reynolds
Club professional from Texas making his first PGA appearance
Davis Riley
Length off tee and approach-play class make him lively outsider. Won Zurich pairs event last month
Patrick Rodgers
Big-hitting PGA Tour maiden blew another fine winning chance in Texas. Generally struggling this year
Justin Rose
The 2013 US Open champ. Five US PGA top-tens. Won at Pebble Beach in February. Top-20 claims
Sam Ryder
Sharp putter is an infrequent PGA Tour contender but did go close when third in Texas in April
Chris Sanger
Grabbed the final qualification spot in his home state. Club professional
Xander Schauffele
Winless this year but regular contender. Runner-up at Quail Hollow last time out. Huge title threat
Scottie Scheffler
Sawgrass winner has been hitting his ball superbly. Warmed up well in Byron Nelson. Putting poorly
Adam Schenk
Journeyman has made cut in both previous Majors (41-24), but in poor form coming into this one
Adam Scott
Lively runner after fifth spot at Quail Hollow and eighth in Byron Nelson. Six US PGA top-tens
Braden Shattuck
A club hopeful from Philadelphia making his Major debut
Callum Shinkwin
Powerful English raider teeing up in first Stateside Major. Making cut would be big achievement
Webb Simpson
Seven PGA Tour titles including 2012 US Open. Trademark accuracy has been absent for a while
Alex Smalley
Has missed five of his last eight cuts. Major debut. Rochester-born, so will not want for support
Cameron Smith
Open champ. LIV defector lost playoff in Tulsa on Sunday. Zero top-tens in seven previous US PGAs
Jordan Smith
Quality ball-striker who was ninth on Major debut in the 2017 PGA. Can sneak through to weekend
John Somers
Left-hander from Florida making his first appearance in this tournament
JJ Spaun
Zero top-20s in his five Majors, but more confident than ever. Can be fancied to make cut
Josh Speight
The Virginia pro makes his second appearance having missed the cut in 2016
Jordan Spieth
Skipped Byron Nelson with wrist problem. Needs US PGA title for career Slam, but fitness concerns
Scott Stallings
Tour journeyman with three titles. Woeful Majors record. Three missed cuts from four PGA starts
Brendan Steele
Struggled to build on early LIV promise, but ninth last year was his best US PGA performance
Sepp Straka
Zero top-20s in seven Majors. Lacking form and confidence. Has only one PGA Tour title
Ockie Strydom
South African who won the Singapore Open this year and makes his first Major appearance
Justin Suh
Exciting talent capable of becoming a Major champion, but lacking form and experience
Adam Svensson
Missed cut on Major debut in Masters last month. Playing well enough to sneak into Oak Hill weekend
Callum Tarren
Englishman was runner-up at the RSM Classic in November but struggling more recently
Ben Taylor
Englishman skipped Sawgrass in March to get married. Major debut this week. Inconsistent
Nick Taylor
Canadian plodder contended in Phoenix in February. Two-time PGA Tour champ. Zero top-20s in Majors
Sahith Theegala
Talented but wild debutant who finished ninth in Masters last month. Missed cut in his two US Opens
Justin Thomas
Dual US PGA winner and defending champ. Has been using AimPoint method in bid to solve putting woes
Davis Thompson
Former world number one amateur. Runner-up in AmEx in January. US PGA debut. Inexperienced
Brendon Todd
Powder-puff driver who will probably find Oak Hill a slog. Zero top-tens in 15 Majors
Harold Varner
LIV rebel has zero top-20s from his 13 Majors. Should be outclassed in such a strong field
Jimmy Walker
Former US PGA champion showing signs of a revival after health problems. Still a long way from his best
Matt Wallace
Multiple DP World Tour winner claimed first PGA Tour title in the Dominican Republic in March
Jeremy Wells
Club professional from Florida making his debut at this level
Danny Willett
The 2016 Masters champ - his only Stateside victory. Has never bettered 30th place in ten US PGAs
Aaron Wise
Returned at Byron Nelson last week after spell off dealing with mental health problems
Gary Woodland
Swinging superbly. The 2019 US Open champion can go close to another Major success
Wyatt Worthington
Teaching professional from Ohio who has missed the cut on his two previous PGA showings
Brandon Wu
Talented PGA Tour maiden who finished third in Mexico Open last month. US PGA debut
YE Yang
The 2009 winner is on the Champions Tour these days and competes with minimal success
Cameron Young
New Yorker playing in home state. PGA Tour maiden. Third in US PGA last year. Neck niggle at Quail
