Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingSteve Palmer
premium
Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the third round of the US PGA Championship
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's best bets for the final round of each week's biggest tournament.
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for the third round at Aronimink.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inUS PGA Championship
Last updated
Copy
more inUS PGA Championship
- Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship second-round tips
- US PGA Championship first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
- US PGA Championship: Steve Palmer has five 72-hole match bets for Aronimink
- Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship specials including a 350-1 dual forecast tip
more inUS PGA Championship
- Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship second-round tips
- US PGA Championship first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
- US PGA Championship: Steve Palmer has five 72-hole match bets for Aronimink
- Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship specials including a 350-1 dual forecast tip