'He has been hitting his ball with relentless consistency' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the US PGA Championship

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Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has nailed winners at 16-1, 60-1, 6-1, 11-1 and 100-30 in the last month. Can you afford to miss his tips for the rest of 2026?

Steve's previews are available exclusively to from 2pm on Tuesdays, and you can get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.