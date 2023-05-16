Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship predictions

Tony Finau

3pts each-way 22-1 bet365, Hills

Xander Schauffele

3pts each-way 18-1 bet365

Gary Woodland

1pt each-way 80-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Rickie Fowler

1pt each-way 70-1 bet365

Rory McIlroy's flop at the Masters and Jordan Spieth's untimely wrist injury means the career Grand Slam hopes of both have been dented. Will McIlroy ever conquer Augusta? Will Spieth ever add the US PGA title to his Masters, US Open and Open victories?

Spieth is going to post at Oak Hill this week – and his fans will be hoping that his wrist woes can be overcome – but it has become clear that Jon Rahm might pip both McIlroy and Spieth to a Grand Slam. Rahm can join the most illustrious club in golf by winning at Oak Hill this week, then the Open at Royal Liverpool in July.

It is difficult to pick holes in the case for Rahm winning the US PGA – the Masters champion has been in awesome form – but the noisy New York crowd could play a negative role for the often combustible Spaniard. Rahm has missed only four cuts in his Majors career and two of them came in New York State.

New Yorkers seem unlikely to give the LIV Golf community a warm welcome, providing a challenge for Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, while Patrick Cantlay will be well aware that Sergio Garcia has been mercilessly heckled in these parts for slow play. Scottie Scheffler will enjoy hearty support, but is difficult to trust at the odds given his lack of putting confidence, while the same can be said of defending champion Justin Thomas.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Tony Finau 22-1

Bookmakers roll out the red carpet for punters before Majors these days, offering extravagant each-way terms, and as many as 12 places are available for the US PGA Championship. If you get your selection into contention on Sunday, the win part of an each-way bet is essentially funded by the place part, and Tony Finau appeals as the strongest investment of all.

This is a man who has always relished difficult Major set-ups. He finished 14th in the 2015 US Open on his Major debut and has gone on to register ten top-tens in his 27 Majors, including a top five in each of the four biggest tournaments on the calendar. He was fourth in the 2020 US PGA and will fully expect to contend at Oak Hill this week.

Critics will point to the fact that Finau has failed to take any of these chances, but it is only over the last ten months that he has made the transition from regular nearly-man to prolific PGA Tour champion. After turning pro in 2007, having only two Tour titles at the start of 2022 was disappointing for a player of his talent, but Finau developed killer instinct in his early-30s and has won four times since the end of July.

The latest success came at the end of last month in the Mexico Open. Jon Rahm threw a Saturday 61 at Finau and the world number one looked set for yet more silverware, but Finau rallied to defeat Rahm by three shots. It was a timely injection of confidence for the US PGA.

Approach-play to the well-guarded greens could be all-important at Oak Hill and Finau tops the PGA Tour's strokes-gained-on-approach statistics.

The power-packed Utahn finished fifth in the 2018 US Open in New York State and he won the 2021 Northern Trust in New Jersey. The New York galleries will have their heroes and villains this week – and there is no doubt in which category Finau falls. Cries of “Come on Tony!” will be ringing out across Oak Hill on Sunday should this hugely popular character set up a winning opportunity and the 33-year-old giant seems ready to become a Major champion.

Next best bet

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tee-to-green solidity should make Finau a factor at Oak Hill, and the same comment applies to Xander Schauffele, who also appeals as a strong each-way option. Finau has played 12 tournaments this year and finished no worse than 31st, while Schauffele has been relentlessly consistent for 12 months.

Victory in the Zurich Classic pairs event alongside Cantlay last year was followed by three individual successes – the Travelers Championship, the JP McManus Pro-Am and the Scottish Open – and Schauffele has finished in the top 20 in 20 of his last 24 tournaments.

Like Finau, Schauffele has ten Major top-tens on his CV, including second place in the 2018 Open and the 2019 Masters. His US Open efforts in New York have been excellent – sixth in 2018 and fifth in 2020 – and he finished in the top 15 in the last four Majors.

Schauffele is fifth on the PGA Tour for strokes-gained on approach. This solid all-rounder, runner-up in the Wells Fargo Championship on his last outing, should go close to a Major breakthrough at Oak Hill.

Other selections

Gary Woodland 80-1

Rickie Fowler 70-1

Complete a team of popular Americans with Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler. Woodland is getting his game back in the sort of shape which saw him win the US Open in 2019, while Fowler is returning to the level which made him world number four in 2016.

Woodland has suffered injury problems since becoming a Major champion at Pebble Beach, but his hip and his swing are back in mint condition and he has arrived at Oak Hill with six months of solid ball-striking form behind him.

Woodland was ninth at Riviera in February, 14th at Augusta last month and 14th at Quail Hollow last time out. He was sixth in the 2018 US PGA and eighth in New York in the 2019 edition. This season he ranks tenth on the PGA Tour for strokes-gained off the tee and tenth for strokes-gained on approach.

Fowler's statistics are equally compelling. Back in harmony with Butch Harmon, the super-coach has helped Fowler improve in all departments, and he moved back inside the top 50 of the world rankings after 14th place at Quail Hollow last time out. He was 13th at Sawgrass before defeating Rahm in the WGC-Match Play.

Quail was Fowler's eighth top-20 of the year and the five-time PGA Tour champion is a Major threat once again. He can boast eight top-fives in Majors, including three seconds. The Californian was eighth in the 2021 US PGA and carries much more self-belief two years later.

Oak Hill course guide

Course East Course, Oak Hill Country Club, Pittsford, Rochester, New York

Prize money $15m ($2.7m to the winner)

Length 7,394 yards

Par 70 – two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 70 plus ties progress to round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Jon Rahm (1), Scottie Scheffler (2), Rory McIlroy (3), Patrick Cantlay (4), Xander Schauffele (5)

Playoff format A three-hole aggregate-score playoff, sudden-death thereafter

Course records - 72 holes 270 Jason Dufner (2013) 18 holes 63 Jason Dufner (2013)

Course winners taking part Shaun Micheel, Jason Dufner

Time difference New York is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview The Donald Ross-designed East Course at Oak Hill is built around Allen Creek, which comes into play as a hazard on nine holes. Robert Trent Jones Senior, Tom Fazio and most recently Andrew Green (work completed in May 2020) have conducted redesigns. There have been three US Opens and three US PGAs at this track, most recently the US PGAs in 2003 and 2013. The 1995 Ryder Cup was at Oak Hill, as well as the 1998 US Amateur. Green's redesign transformed the layout, making it much more spacious, removing hundreds of trees, building three entirely new holes. Avoiding penal fairway bunkers and the heavy rough has become the main challenge off the tee, while greens are guarded on either side by sand or water

Story of last year Mito Pereira made double-bogey at the final hole to fall one shot shy of a playoff. Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in the playoff, securing a second US PGA title

Weather forecast A chilly opening morning should be followed a pleasant afternoon on a calm first day. Warmer but windier on Friday. A mixture of sunshine and clouds over the weekend, with moderate breezes

Type of player suited to the challenge Accurate approach-play seems the key to success at the revamped Oak Hill. Danger lurks left and right of every green, so straight-hitting to the greens is paramount

Key attribute Accuracy

Spotlight insight

Twenty two of the last 37 US PGA champions were breaking their Major duck

