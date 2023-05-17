Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship matches preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the US PGA Championship

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 1pm Thursday

Best bets

Dustin Johnson to beat Cameron Smith

3pts 5-6 bet365

Jon Rahm to beat Scottie Scheffler

2pts Evens Betfair, Power

Justin Thomas to beat Jason Day

2pts 20-21 BoyleSports

US PGA Championship matches preview

Dustin Johnson insisted after winning LIV Golf Tulsa on Sunday that there would be no celebrations, telling the greenside reporter that he had to “get back to work”, and it seems that the former world number one has knuckled down in time to be a factor in the US PGA.

While Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, and more recently Jon Rahm, have dominated talk of a first career Grand Slam of Majors since Tiger Woods, the name of Johnson rarely comes up. Of course, his decision to join LIV has threatened his Slam hopes, but victory at Oak Hill this week would put him a Claret Jug away from the full set.

A focused Johnson is a dangerous customer and this two-time US PGA runner-up can outscore fellow LIV defector Cameron Smith in New York this week. The superior driving of Johnson, who has regularly excelled in New York State, gives him an edge over Smith at Oak Hill. And DJ is on the more appealing side of the draw in terms of weather.

Jon Rahm appears free of any weakness heading into this Major, while Scottie Scheffler has putting issues, so Rahm as an evens outsider in this match appeals, while bookmakers who rate Jason Day favourite over defending champion Justin Thomas appear to have overreacted to Sunday's low-grade Byron Nelson success for the Aussie.

